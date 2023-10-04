Sylvester Stallone's First Starring Role Remastered - "REBEL: Director's Cut" - Charity Benefit Premiere October 7th
Movicorp logo
"Rebel: Director's Cut" Opens Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lumiere Cinema in Beverly HillsBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A timeless drama with a 23-year-old Sylvester Stallone in his first starring role, "REBEL: Director's Cut" will be released with an exclusive charity event for the non-profit organization WorldBeyondWar.org on October 7, 2023 at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills, California.
As the movie's original director, Robert Schnitzer masterfully reshaped this 1973 anti-war drama, motivated by today's wars and rumors of war looming on the horizon. He re-cut, restored and remastered the film in 4K to bring this classic film’s message of world peace to a new generation.
First released in 1973 as "No Place to Hide," it was renamed "Rebel" in 1978 and distributed to home video and local TV markets in the US and overseas.
Schnitzer co-wrote the screenplay with author Larry Beinhart, who went on to write the novel "Wag the Dog," which was made into the 1997 hit film starring Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman.
Schnitzer is also the CEO of Los Angeles-based Movicorp, producer and owner of the movie. In addition to "Rebel: Director's Cut," he has directed scores of TV programs and feature films, including "Kandyland" and "The Premonition." He is currently preparing a full slate of features and miniseries for production in 2024.
This 50th Anniversary Edition, "Rebel: Director’s Cut," is being released theatrically, beginning Saturday, October 7th at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills, California at 9pm. The premiere is a benefit for the national world peace non-profit WorldBeyondWar.org. Movicorp is arranging the film's release in theaters nationwide for later this year following its current 3-week limited engagement in Beverly Hills.
"Rebel: Director’s Cut" is a gritty, realistic portrayal of Jerry Savage (Stallone), a young, tormented, radical anti-war activist during the peak of the Vietnam War. The movie explores the protagonist's complex relationships with the terrorist cell he joins in New York City, their plan to bomb a Manhattan skyscraper and his unlikely love affair with a mysterious, idealistic flower child.
The film carries a timeless message, as relevant today as the year it was produced. Like many prior anti-war classics, "Rebel: Director’s Cut" offers compelling insights into the human condition through powerful performances and thought-provoking storytelling.
Scenes from "Rebel: Director's Cut" starring Sylvester Stallone at 23 years old - World Premiere Oct 7, 2023 Beverly Hills, CA