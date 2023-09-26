Avant Technologies Reshaping Future of Supercomputing and AI with Disruptive Private Cloud Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI solutions, today announced it’s advancing the next generation of cloud supercomputing to meet the burgeoning AI industry’s demands for more power and value.



Avant’s cloud supercomputing network has the potential to be the world’s most powerful and cost-effective private cloud infrastructure. The Company’s plan is to address the pervasive costs and performance limitations that continue to hinder AI, machine learning, and big data analytics development and commercialization.

Avant’s Chief Operating Officer, Paul Averill, said of the Company’s development plans, “Rapid growth across the entirety of the AI and big data industries is outpacing the necessary infrastructure for an industry that demands exponential power and capacity while remaining cost effective. We recognized this real unmet need and began planning to develop a true edge-native distributed supercomputer that will revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power.”

Avant plans to deliver superior performance and value to a host of industries with its private cloud infrastructure by reducing costs and offering more deliverables, such as increased computing density.

By taking advantage of lower operating cost technologies, Avant is well positioned to exploit the emerging AI cloud infrastructure market’s sizable growth opportunities. According to Grand View Research, a market research and consulting firm, the global Cloud AI market was valued at $44.97 billion in 2022, and the firm estimates the market to grow exponentially to $647.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 39.6%.(1)

Leveraging state-of-the-art supercomputing technologies with seamless communication and interaction among all compute, storage, and networking resources, Avant’s distributed supercomputer can empower AI software companies with unprecedented capabilities, enabling them to push the boundaries of AI development and deployment.

By merging the latest advancements in processor technology, advanced algorithms, and network architecture, Avant plans to create a supercomputer ecosystem capable of processing power that dramatically reduces execution times for complex and data-intensive algorithms, enabling AI software companies to iterate, innovate, and scale their solutions with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Avant’s edge-native supercomputer grid will be designed to support all major AI frameworks, which will ensure compatibility and ease of development. This integration will empower AI developers to leverage their existing knowledge and skills while benefiting from Avant’s planned innovative technology and incredible performance boost.

Avant’s supercomputer will be tailored to the complex computing needs of AI applications, enabling fast and efficient data transfer between all components to achieve unprecedented system performance, availability, and scalability.

The Company’s “edge-native” approach doesn’t rely on cloud-based services, so it can offer companies many advantages over the more familiar “cloud-native” approach, including, reduced latency, improved security and privacy, increased scalability, and reduced costs.

Avant’s next generation edge-native supercomputer will represent a true paradigm shift in AI computing. The Company sees a future where Avant can provide AI, machine learning and big data analytics companies with an unprecedented and cost-effective compute infrastructure that unlocks the full potential of artificial intelligence and ushers in a new era of technological advancement.

(1). https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-ai-market-report

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI solutions. Avant plans to develop a true edge-native distributed supercomputer—designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AITM, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov) . In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its productsand the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.



Contact:

Kenn Kerr, Consulting Manager of Corporate Communication Avant Technologies, Inc.

kkerr@avanttechnologies.com