Join a Transformative Conversation on October 3rd at 9:30 AM Pacific Time on LinkedIn Live

Exploring Midlife Changes: Perimenopause, Menopause and Andropause.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exploring Midlife Changes: Perimenopause, Menopause, and Andropause.

Renowned voice and menopause expert, Nancy Bos, and the acclaimed Mr. Menopause, Tafiq Akhir, are joining forces to guide you through the profound physical, emotional, and cognitive transformations that define midlife.

Discover how embracing these transformative phases can lead to a more fulfilling and empowered life. Nancy and Tafiq will share insights, strategies, and practical advice to help navigate Perimenopause, Menopause, and Andropause with confidence and grace.

Who Are We?

Nancy Bos, with over 25 years of experience as a voice teacher, has helped thousands of singers on their musical journeys. But it was her personal experience with menopause that revealed a lack of answers to questions about the changes in her singing and body. As a co-author of the book “Singing Through Change: Women’s Voices in Midlife, Menopause, and Beyond,” Nancy is on a mission to help all women discover joy and renewal through menopause.

Tafiq Akhir, also known as Mr. Menopause, boasts over 23 years of expertise as a trusted health and wellness professional, specializing in women’s hormones, health, and fat loss. Beyond his expertise in women’s health, he’s part of the 40% of men over 45 experiencing male menopause (Andropause) himself. Tafiq’s mission is to provide comprehensive awareness, resources, support, and symptom relief for women and men alike.

Spread the Word! This event is open to all genders! The impact of these life phases extends far beyond, and our conversation will provide valuable insights for everyone.

Mark the calendar for October 3rd at 9:30 AM Pacific Time/12:30 Eastern, and join us on LinkedIn Live for an enlightening discussion that can empower you to embrace change and live your best life.

Let’s create a supportive community and transform lives together!

