Prebiotics Ingredients Market Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast - 2031, Says Allied Market Research.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market

Increasing desire for healthy and active lifestyle, is expected to propel the prebiotics ingredients market growth in the future.

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Inulin, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Galacto-Oligosaccharides, and Galacto-Fructose), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), and Source (Cereals, Vegetables, Roots, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The global prebiotics ingredients market size was valued at $7,198.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,313.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3%from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics, multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages drive the growth of the global prebiotics ingredients market. On the other hand, use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system of animals present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits.

As per the prebiotics ingredients market trends, based on ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the market, which garnered a 45.4% of the global prebiotics ingredients market share in 2020. The inulin is the most common and widely found prebiotics that can be easily obtained from food such as asparagus, leek, onions, banana, wheat, and garlic. Herbs such as dandelion root, elecampane root and chicory root are regarded as the rich sources of inulin; and chicory root is the common source of inulin owing to its high concentration and its similarities to the sugar beet.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on source, the cereals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the roots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

By source, the cereals was the dominant segment in the market in 2020. Cereals such as wheat, rice, oats, and barley, are rich sources of prebiotics and these cereals are widely grown and are easily available across the globe. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotics and increased adoption of the prebiotics obtained from cereals in the food and beverages industry has significantly contributed to the global prebiotics ingredients market growth.

