Augmented Reality Horror Hits Mobile Gaming with Scrylight
The next generation of horror mobile gaming. Utilising ground-breaking, Augmented Reality technology powered by Niantic Lightship (Pokemon Go)
Spectropia Studios
powered by Niantic Lightship (Pokemon Go), players are able to take host their own custom ghost hunts
wherever and whenever they choose, with limitless entities.
The Story
In 1842, Spiritualist Jeremiah Scry wrote his infamous book outlining his own methods for allowing the living to
view and interact with the dead through the use of forbidden illumination techniques and rituals. All in the hope
of recording evidence of ‘life after death.’ Then one day Scry vanished, along with his mysterious book.
Now over 100 years later, a set of Scry’s papers have been recovered, his ancient light rituals updated to
the digital age thanks to the power of augmented reality. Scry’s use of illumination techniques used to
communicate with entities, modernised into a unique signal, utilised by smart phones.
With gameplay so unsettling, players are kept on edge, allowing them to be immersed into a world which starts
to blur the boundaries of what’s real and what isn’t. Literally jump in and turn whatever your environment may
be, into a fully immersive terrifying experience utilising cutting edge Augmented Reality technology with full 360
audio. There’s no getting away from the terror.
Features:
· Full 360 interaction between ghosts and players via your smart device’s camera and
microphone utilising LLM and NLP for realistic entity interactions!
· Implementation of our custom ScryEngine powered by Niantic Lightship allowing
for infinite, geographical specific, procedural entities.
· Integrated machine learning agents + computer vision for real time interaction with your environment.
· Full smart device integration allowing for real world hauntings. Enemies trigger actual smart devices.
· Full multi-player accessibility for up to 4 players simultaneously
· Selectable vision modes. Hunt for ghosts in standard, night vision or thermal vision modes.
Kickstarter page : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scrylight/scrylight-an-augmented-reality-ghost-hunt-horror-experience
