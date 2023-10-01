MediDAO Launches Initiative to Change the Paradigm on how cancer clinical studies are; funded, operated and managed

MediDAO - Reimagining Cancer Research MediDAO - Community Keycard Hope Heals

Changing how cancer research is operates. Using cannabis, our patient led community funds and contributes data the the global cancer project.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediDAO, a transformative healthcare initiative, is pleased to announce its formal launch. This pioneering project aims to fundamentally change the global landscape of cancer research and treatment, with an initial—though not exclusive—emphasis on breast cancer. Utilizing a decentralized, blockchain-based funding model and a revolutionary data management platform, MediDAO's introduction comes at a pivotal time, given that the global cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to expand to $180.2 billion by 2026, as reported by Grand View Research.

MediDAO is changing how cancer research is funded and treatments are administered. We achieve this by selling tokenized smart contracts (NFTs) to our patient focused community members. As smart contract owners, members receive healthcare perks based on appropriate clinical studies operated by the MediDAO community. Members are empowered to share experiences, data and contribute to the support and care community.

Clifton Flack, Executive Team Leader said 'Imagine a world where you can make a difference in the development of life-saving solutions. Where diseases like cancer are combated head-on."

Flack continued "we're aiming to bring a new pharmaceutical model to the table, one where patients have control over which compounds are researched, often the same compounds traditional pharmaceutical companies have abandoned. Case in point is cannabis based medications where the investment required to research and bring these difficult to patent treatments to market makes little commercial sense. Over the counter medications in many cases simply require sufficient clinical data to make widespread adoption possible. Our model is to put patient needs first and multi-billion dollar profits second."

*The Staggering Reality and Scope: Global Cancer and the Funding Deficit*

Cancer’s toll on human life and healthcare systems is staggering. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six deaths is due to cancer, positioning it as the second leading cause of death worldwide. Within this panorama, specific types like lung, colorectal, stomach, liver, and breast cancer contribute to nearly half of all cancer-related fatalities. In particular, breast cancer accounted for an estimated 685,000 deaths worldwide in 2020.

Despite this grim reality, financial constraints have created a significant funding gap. As of 2021, there were over 3,500 underfunded cancer-related clinical trials worldwide, registered on ClinicalTrials.gov. MediDAO aspires to bridge this chasm, infusing critical funding into high-impact research projects, especially those focusing on cannabis based medications which has enormous human and commercial potential.

*Unprecedented Commercial Potential: The Market for Breast Cancer Research and Cannabis Treatment*

The commercial landscape for breast cancer treatment and research is ripe for disruption. Current projections suggest that the global breast cancer therapeutics market alone could reach $38.4 billion by 2025. This underlines the significant market potential for innovations in breast cancer therapies, offering commercial incentives alongside the fundamental human imperative to alleviate suffering.

Damien Rozan, Executive Team Digital Leader said "Blending Art and Technology for a Profound Cause provides us all the passion and motivation we need to succeed.. In a world transformed by digital innovation, MediDAO stands as a beacon, uniting the realms of art and blockchain technology to fund crucial strides in cancer research. Through the allure and potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), we’ve crafted a unique, forward-thinking approach to fund a mission of paramount importance."

*Blockchain-Enabled, Community-Backed: MediDAO's Unique Membership Benefits*

MediDAO employs an innovative, community-driven funding approach facilitated by blockchain technology. Membership is secured via the purchase of tokenized smart contracts, commonly known as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which provide a plethora of distinct advantages:

1. Real-Time Research Insights: Members gain exclusive access to real-time data streams, including clinical, observational, and anecdotal evidence. This ensures that MediDAO’s community stays at the cutting edge of groundbreaking scientific findings.

2. Community Voting Powers: Members can influence pivotal organizational decisions, from the selection of research projects to governance protocols, through a democratic voting mechanism.

3. Comprehensive Healthcare Resources and Support: Beyond the scope of financial contributions, membership grants an invaluable network of healthcare resources, expert advice, and continuous educational updates.

4. Active Participation in Research Studies: Members have the unique opportunity to personally contribute to ongoing research, including initiatives that focus intensely on the complex challenges posed by breast cancer.

*Open Invitation: A Diverse Coalition for Monumental Impact*

MediDAO welcomes a myriad of stakeholders—patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers—to join in this unprecedented initiative. Together, this diverse and inclusive community seeks to drive unparalleled advancements in cancer care, beginning with highly promising and commercially viable avenues in breast cancer research.

For further information and to become part of this groundbreaking healthcare journey, please visit MediDAO's official website.