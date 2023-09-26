International Children’s Day celebration tomorrow.

International Children’s Day will be celebrated in Honiara tomorrow, Wednesday 27th September.

Celebrations will begin with a parade by children representatives from selected schools, churches, communities and stakeholders at 8am from the Honiara City Council Car Park to the Multipurpose Hall where the official program will take place.

This year’s celebration theme is “Safe Environment, Happy Children, Bright Future” which calls for improved child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children’s rights and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

The Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affair in collaboration the Youth, Women and Sports Division of the HCC with the assistance of stakeholders, including Save the Children, World Vision, Social Welfare, UNICEF, Hope Trust, Child Fund and empower Pacific is coordinating the event.

The event is commemorated annually on 20th November however, the stakeholders in country will mark it tomorrow to ensure school students participate as schools will closed before the actual date. Provinces will celebrate the event later convenient to individual provinces.

The Solomon Islands Government is the State Party to Convention of the Rights of the Children (CRC), which the Government ratified on 10th April 1995, therefore recognised the rights of all children from zero to below eighteen years of age.

Public are invited to join the celebration at the Multipurpose Hall.

MWYCFA Press