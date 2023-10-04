IBS has been recognized as the “Best Multi-Channel Automated Payment Solutions Provider 2023 - Middle East”

FinTech Awards 2023 Trophy IBS Logo eChannels Management Platform

IBS is proud to be a winner in the Wealth & Finance International Fintech Awards 2023. We learn more about the company and the factors behind its success.

I believe we deserved the win and I’m very glad that our company was recognized as the best firm in the FinTech field. 2024 is the new competition for us” — Ibrahim Darraz