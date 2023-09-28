FMI Limited Launches 3 Freemans Pocket Measuring Tapes for Sale on E-Commerce Platforms

FREEMANS NEO, PRO-TEK & AUTOFLEX Pocket Measuring Tapes are now available to purchase on Amazon.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FMI Limited is the pioneer and undisputed market leader of the Measuring Tapes market in India. FREEMANS Measuring Tools attained recognition as a SUPERBRAND earlier this year. FMI Limited is pleased to add 3 new pocket measuring tapes to its extensive measuring tapes range. These tapes will be available exclusively on e-commerce platforms.

Features and benefits of each model include:

1. AUTOFLEX – Auto-lock Pocket Measuring Tape

★UNBREAKABLE ABS CASE★ Unbreakable ABS case stands up to the toughest jobsite demands.

★ AUTO-LOCK TAPE BLADE WITH PRESS RELEASE BUTTON★ The auto-lock mechanism automatically holds the table blade in place when extended, facilitating easier measurements over longer distances. Push the button on the case for a smooth and controlled retraction, ensuring both efficiency and safety at any jobsite.

★ DURA-COAT TAPE BLADE★ 1. The tape blade is coated with our Dura Coat Technology, making it highly resistant to abrasion and repeated use, with a 4X longer life 2. The tape blade has a matt Glare-Free finish, making it easier to read measurements in bright outdoor conditions.

★ BELT-CLIP AND HAND STRAP★ Belt-clip and Hand Strap for easy handling and portability in and around the jobsite.

★ PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA★ Each tape is carefully designed and manufactured in our facility to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA.

★ LIFETIME WARRANTY ON FREEMANS MEASURING TAPES★ FREEMANS is pleased to offer a Lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects on its Measuring Tapes.

2. NEO – Pocket Measuring Tape

★COMPACT AND LIGHWEIGHT MEASURING TAPE WITH UNBREAKABLE ABS CASE★ Compact, Lightweight and Economical Measuring Tape with Unbreakable ABS case stands up to the toughest jobsite demands.

★ CLICK-ACTION FRONT LOCK★ Click-Action Front Lock button can be used to hold the tape blade in place when extended, facilitating easier measurements over longer distances.

★ FINGER STOP PROTECTION★ Intuitive finger stop allows the user to temporarily pause the tape blade and control it during retraction, for increased safety on the jobsite.

★ DURA-COAT TAPE BLADE★ 1. The tape blade is coated with our Dura Coat Technology, making it highly resistant to abrasion and repeated use, with a 4X longer life 2. The tape blade has a matt Glare-Free finish, making it easier to read measurements in bright outdoor conditions.

★ PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA★ Each tape is carefully designed and manufactured in our facility to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA.

3. PRO-TEK – Pocket Measuring Tape

★ BI-MATERIAL RUBBERISED CASE★ 1. Unbreakable ABS case stands up to the toughest jobsite demands. 2. Case overmoulded with non-slip rubber for a better and more comfortable grip.

★ CLICK-ACTION FRONT LOCK★ Click-Action Front Lock button can be used to hold the tape blade in place when extended, facilitating easier measurements over longer distances.

★ PAUSE BUTTON★ Pause button allows the user to temporarily hold the tape blade in place when extended, facilitating quicker and easier measurements over longer distances.

★ DURA-COAT TAPE BLADE★ 1. The tape blade is coated with our Dura Coat Technology, making it highly resistant to abrasion and repeated use, with a 4X longer life 2. The tape blade has a matt Glare-Free finish, making it easier to read measurements in bright outdoor conditions.

★ PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA★ Each tape is carefully designed and manufactured in our facility to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

★ LIFETIME WARRANTY ON FREEMANS MEASURING TAPES★ FREEMANS is pleased to offer a Lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects on its Measuring Tapes. For any product related questions, don't hesitate to contact us.

The new FREEMANS Measuring Tapes are available for purchase on the FREEMANS brand store.

FREEMANS®

For more information on FREEMANS® extensive range of measuring tools, or to get the contact details of the dealer closest to you, contact FMI Limited, 8-006, 8-007 (8th Floor) Emaar Capital Tower 1, MG road Sector 26, Gurgaon-122002 Haryana, India (Near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station). You can also call +91-124-418-5950, e-mail customercare@freemansgroup.com or fill out the contact form on our website HERE.

About FMI Ltd

FMI Limited is the pioneer and largest manufacturer of Measuring Tapes, Spirit Levels and Measuring Wheels in the Indian sub-continent. Marketed under the FREEMANS brand since 1950, our products meet the highest international quality standards. We are well established in over 60 countries worldwide and are amongst the first non-European companies to obtain CE (MID) certification for our measuring tools.

FREEMANS is a registered trademark of FMI Limited. For more information, visit the FREEMANS® website at www.freemansgroup.com.