11th White Page Leadership Conclave 2023 - Inspirational Leaders, Asia’s Women Power Leaders, Global Power Leaders 2023

White Page Leadership Conclave 2023

White Page International released the listing of Inspirational Leaders, Asia’s Women Power Leaders, Global Power Leaders in Marcom, HR, Finance, and Technology

DUBAI, UAE, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The list of brands, leaders, and CXOs, which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries, is out in the market and was revealed at the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave held at the prestigious Dusit Thani, Dubai. The conclave also witnessed the release of Asia’s Power Leaders in Marketing & Communications, HR, finance, and Technology. We are absolutely thrilled with the resounding success of the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave, which took place in the vibrant city of Dubai.

Each passing year has seen the White Page Leadership Conclave continuously elevate its standards, and the 11th edition was no different. It witnessed an impressive record attendance of over 325 delegates hailing from 38 countries, representing a rich tapestry of industries and backgrounds.

From the glittering awards ceremony honouring trailblazers to the electrifying insights shared by distinguished speakers and the captivating panel discussions that ignited transformative ideas, this was a convergence of visionaries redefining leadership.

The event shone even brighter with the distinguished presence of VIPs, including esteemed members of royal families, government officials, ambassadors, and renowned thought leaders, lending an unparalleled level of prestige to the occasion.

Among the esteemed VIPs in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Yousef A. S. N. Al Sabah from Kuwait- a member of the Ruling Royal Family, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Al Sabah from Kuwait, also a member of the Ruling Royal Family and owner of multiple companies, His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali from Dubai- a member of the Royal Family, His Excellency Balvinder Sahni (Abu Sabah)- the owner of the RSG Group of Companies from the UAE, His Excellency Brigadier General Moayad Al Kandari from Kuwait, His Excellency Anwar Al Balushi from Kuwait, His Excellency Marwan Thiabat from Kuwait, His Excellency Mladen Bojanic- Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE, Her Excellency Isidora Dabovic- Second Minister of Montenegro to the UAE, His Excellency Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos- Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna- Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Rawan Bin Hussain- a Renowned Actress in the Middle East, Entrepreneur, and Social Media Influencer with an impressive following of 13 million on social media, Dr. Sara Al Madani- a Serial Entrepreneur and owner of multiple companies, Sheikha Al Nuaimi from the Ajman Royal Family, Thuraya Al Harthi- Acting Director at the Ministry of Transport, Communication, & IT Oman, and a few other esteemed ambassadors to the UAE from a few Central Asian countries H.H. Sheikh Yousef A.S.N. Al-Sabah was honoured by White Page International as an Iconic and Global Inspirational Leader.

White Page International also honored Powerful & Rising Brands, Visionary Entrepreneurs, Inspirational Leaders with the likes of Shiraz Jamaji (Al Huzaifa Furniture), Somnath Malakar (Zee Entertainment), Dr. V Francis John (ZtartUp.com), Kaveri Amal (Ortil Healthcare), Bhavesh Tanwani (Yalla Stackz & Mealmaze), Pratik Gupta (Pluckk), Ghada Talaat (Lloyds British Group), Ajay Nambiar (PYP India & M3M India ), Amit Agrawal (Aon India), Hajeer Nainan Koya (Ace Inspire Group of Companies), Ssanjaykumar Thanki (Aman Cement), Tuhin Sengupta (Burjeel Holdings), Aishwarya Sharma (MODDOTCOM), Iman Marco (Asia Cargo Network Malaysia and World Cargo Airlines), Dunston Pereira (HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi ), Saad Khayat (Makkah Hotel & Towers), Dr. Corrie Jonn Block (Paragon Consulting), Annabella Nassetti (A Living Concept Int Ltd), Neel Pandya (PIXIS), Mohamad Ibrahim (XS.com), CM Grover (IBSFINtech), Dr. Sanjay Muthal (Kontempore Leadership & Business Solutions), Anish Jain (WadzPay Worldwide), Jai Saraf (Evonith Group, Nithia Capital), Ghassen Knani (Marine Contracting and Infrastructure), Bishoy Edward (Dhabi Contracting LLC), Sandeep Dandekar (NTT Global Data Centres), Gaurav Arora (Enhance Hospitality), Khalil Hicham Yassine (Unilever), Younis Al Dawoodi (FAM Holding), Juan José de la Torre (RAVEN), Dr. Revathi Srinivasan (Singhania Group of Schools), Naresh Chaudhary (Partners in Prosperity), Jushak Rahman Chukkan (Abu Dhabi Precast LLC), Ahmad Abu Eideh (Invest Bank, UAE), Dany Rmeily (SOLV), Monah Al Jneibi (The BFF Gram), Mohammed Mousa (Zahran Facilities Management), Bassem Bibi (Global Leader in Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics), Abul Hassan Khan (Oriental Shuraa LLC SPC), Bassem Awada (TerraPay), Gagan Sehgal (Page industries Ltd (Jockey and Speedo)), Dr. Upendra Saulo Quenim Robolo (Klybeck Life Sciences), Dr. Raza Siddiqui (Arabian Healthcare Group), Dr. Ajay Bakshi (Metamorphosis Unlimited), Tiago Costa (Parisima Talent), Sandeep Chaterjee (IBM Consulting), Sarfraz Ghaus (NRS Bridge Construction), Hasan Wehbi (DUDI), Abdullah Al Khateeb (Industrial Capital Group), Iqbal Hussain Kazi (Al Shaheen Technical Contracting Company), Anas Mistareehi (eSanad), Fatema Al Rashdi (Blonde Luxury Beauty), Evandro Oliveira (Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum), Dr Huda Alfardus (HealthGena), Ahmed Sindi (Pilgrimage Company for Africa), Gaurav Narang (Stanley David and Associates), Angad Bedi (BCD Group). Suresh Garg (Zeon Lifesciences), Avanish Singh Visen (Encraft), Dr. Rajendra Indraman Singh (Priyadarshani Group of Schools), Dr. Shinya Yamamoto (Link & Innovation, Inc), Prashant Wagh (Aqura Enviro Projects), Michael Fikry (Premier International), Luiz Goes (LGBank & LYOPAY), Dr. Valdet Decani (Albaqeramika), Avinash Ananda (Global Academy of Meta Mind Alignment), Hesham Almekkawi (Tim Hortons Middle East), Naim Maadad (Gates Hospitality), Anna Алексеевна Vasyutina (Credit Europe Bank Suisse SA), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts Group), Param Bhargava (T.A.C- The Ayurveda Company), Carine De Meyere (Women of the World), Sanjeev Matharu (MSBM Group), Christopher Altman (Mars City Design), Sateshwar Tuteja (WeFreight) , Satyendra Pasalapudi (Infolob Global),Punjit Malhotra (NatWest), Dheeraj Jain (Redcliffe Labs), Ron Thomas (Strategy Focused Group), Luv Chaturvedi (Reliance Securities), Varun Chaturvedi (ATOM), Ruth Fuente (Teach & Coach Consulting), Professor Javier Gonzalez Nuñez (H O P E), Rafathullah Mohammed (Gandour) , Dr Nabil Fakih (Fakih Hospital), Sameer Khatri (DSV), Argha Bose (Bytetra), Ian Scarffe (Blockchain Founders Fund), Lavy Stokhamer (Standard Chartered Bank), Manoj Adhlakha (CardIT Advisory Services), Chris Roberts (Eltizam Group), Samar Imtiaz (Bain & Co), Mohamed AlKayed (Gulf Hotel Group), Rammohan Sundaram (DDB Mudra Group), Dr. K Hari Prasad (Apollo Hospitals), Pooja Bhasin (Ticketmaster), CA J. Jambukeswaran (JJ Tax), Ashok Todi (Lux Industries), Ambassador Sandeep Mehta (International Diplomatic Mission), Albert Fernando (Travelwings.com), Kalyan Muppaneni (Pi Datacenters), Samantha Tauber (VNCCII), The Noe San (MO (Modus Operandi)) among others.