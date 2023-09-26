Solesolevaki in Lomaivuna

Submit Release
FCS Personnel from the Pre-Release Center in Naboro accompanied inmate Sevanaia Sigabana to his plantation in Lomaivuna Sector 4 (Naitasiri) over the weekend to help him clean up his farm to be ready for release in a few months time.

It was the first time also for inmate Sigabana to visit his farm which had been cleared, ploughed and planted by FCS personnel and his fellow villagers over the last 3 months.

It was also an opportune time for him to meet his family and also share a meal with them before they returned in the afternoon.

Supervisor Southern Division Superintendent Alevio Turaga said through the Solesolevaki initiative with the villagers, they have managed to plant 1000 cassava plants and 800 dalo in the last 3 months.

“In no time they will be ready to harvest in time for his early release this year. This this will help set him up on his return to start his small scale semi-commercial farm business,” said Mr Turaga.

“We are thankful to his family and people of Lomaivuna for taking part in this program where we help in the transition of inmates back to society.

