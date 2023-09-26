Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom to Sign Legislation to Further Strengthen California’s Gun Safety Laws

SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside Attorney General Rob Bonta, lawmakers, and gun safety advocates and survivors will announce new efforts to protect Californians from gun violence.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube  page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, September 26 at 8:30 a.m.

