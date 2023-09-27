The Decentralization Research Center Launches as a Hub for Equitable Governance & Regulation of Emerging Technologies

As a key part of the launch, the DRC sat down with Christopher Giancarlo, former Chair of the CFTC, to discuss regulation of emerging technologies.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decentralization Research Center (DRC) is proud to officially launch as a go-to hub for critical stakeholder engagement in the research and development of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. The DRC is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization whose goal is to encourage responsible development of these technologies while also advocating for their equitable governance, ownership, and regulation.

The DRC strives to facilitate collaboration between academics, policymakers, regulators, and industry as they navigate the development of emerging technologies and their impact on society. To kickoff the launch, the DRC conducted a fireside chat with Christopher Giancarlo, former Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to discuss the benefits, risks, and regulation of AI and blockchain.

The precursor to the DRC, the DAO Research Collective, has operated as a hub for decentralization research since 2021, and has published research and co-hosted events at and through leading academic institutions, including Harvard University and Stanford University. The DRC will build off of the work completed at the DAO Research Collective while widening its scope to include innovation beyond decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

Quotes from the DRC and its members:

“We are witnessing a surge towards centralization in our economy and political institutions. This centralization can curtail individual freedoms, concentrate power in the hands of a few, and erode trust in critical systems. At the Decentralization Research Center, we advocate for decentralized technologies and organizational structures that help build a more robust, diverse, and equitably governed society.

Connor Spelliscy, Executive Director at the Decentralization Research Center

“The DRC is at the forefront of a paradigm shift towards a more equitable, decentralized future. In a world where technological advancements are progressing rapidly, the need for diverse and inclusive decision-making is more urgent than ever. Our organization is dedicated to fostering a future where value creation, product design, and critical technological decisions are influenced by a vast and diverse group rather than being confined to opaque boardrooms and slow-moving political processes. By bringing researchers and practitioners together to find synergies in their work, we are creating a virtuous cycle towards a future shaped by many, for the benefit of all. Our mission is not just important but essential in a world that demands more equitable distribution of power, influence, and value.”

Tony Douglas, Director of Strategy at the Decentralization Research Center

“We stand at a critical moment in time as we continue to navigate how to harness the potential of technological advances while addressing past and future dilemmas (e.g. wealth and power disparities, bias, and other consequences) posed by these technologies. I’m incredibly excited for the launch of the Decentralization Research Center to seize this moment through research, convenings, and put a spotlight on new paths towards creating a more equitable future. The committed focus on decentralization is incredibly relevant as emerging advances in artificial intelligence pose additional risks including further concentrations of power, wealth, and ownership, and often lack collective input or equitable representation. The DRC will play an important role in emphasizing the value of decentralization to a variety of stakeholders across policy, academia, and industry– which I’m honored to be a part of!”

Sarah Hubbard, Fellow at the Decentralization Research Center

For more information on the DRC, including links to the latest research, head to http://www.thedrcenter.org.

DRC Kickoff: Fireside with Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chair, on emerging tech & policy