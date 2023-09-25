Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,246 in the last 365 days.

Corporate Support enables FCS to host events

Employment Expo opens doors
September 25, 2023

FCS Inspection team arrives in Taveuni
September 25, 2023

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa said it was always the same companies who have supported them in the past 5-years since the Walk started growing to the size it is today.

“We are always grateful for the corporates who whole heartedly give every year so that we can host these two events.

The theme this year is the Walk of Empathy, giving our men and women who were in state care second chances. Thank you madam Commissioner Salote Panapasa for your kind hosting today

“These companies help us make this public statement every year and not only do they just support this very public event, they also go much further to give employment to Ex-Offenders.”

“So from the bottom of our hearts, from the men and women of the Fiji Corrections Service , including those under our care we thank you all sincerely for this humbling support.”

“We also would like to especially acknowledge the Fiji Media who continue to take the message of the Yellow Ribbon Program into every household every year – you are truly the reach of the nation.”

This year, the two events were supported by 29 companies.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Fiji) Pte Limited

The father of the Yellow Ribbon Program Hon Ioane Naivalurua with cabinet member Hon Inia Seruiratu

Professional Electronics

Swire Shipping

Freshet International

Raiwaqa Bakery

Hot Bread

Highway Stablizer

CJ Patel

Nestle Limited

FMF Foods

Max Value

Natural Water Fiji Ltd

Goodman & Fielder

Ashabhai Pte Limited

PAFCO Limited

Flow Valves

Deluxe Foot wear

Image Uniform

Etech Engineering

Shop and Save

Quality Print

Pure Fiji

Fiji Gas

Vodafone Fiji Ltd

Shore Buses Ltd

Fiji Sports Council

Suva City Council

Go Advertising

Media Partners: Fiji Sun and Fiji TV.

We also acknowledge the following boarding schools: Adi Cakobau School, Ballentine Memorial School and Marist Brothers’ High School who helped manned the water refreshment points.

Also thank Michelle and Mervin Singh, Ana Kaloucava, Taione Kaloucava and family and Ani Simpson Lewaniu.

You just read:

Corporate Support enables FCS to host events

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more