Corporate Support enables FCS to host events

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa said it was always the same companies who have supported them in the past 5-years since the Walk started growing to the size it is today.

“We are always grateful for the corporates who whole heartedly give every year so that we can host these two events.

The theme this year is the Walk of Empathy, giving our men and women who were in state care second chances. Thank you madam Commissioner Salote Panapasa for your kind hosting today

“These companies help us make this public statement every year and not only do they just support this very public event, they also go much further to give employment to Ex-Offenders.”

“So from the bottom of our hearts, from the men and women of the Fiji Corrections Service , including those under our care we thank you all sincerely for this humbling support.”

“We also would like to especially acknowledge the Fiji Media who continue to take the message of the Yellow Ribbon Program into every household every year – you are truly the reach of the nation.”

This year, the two events were supported by 29 companies.

The father of the Yellow Ribbon Program Hon Ioane Naivalurua with cabinet member Hon Inia Seruiratu Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Fiji) Pte Limited Professional Electronics Swire Shipping Freshet International Raiwaqa Bakery Hot Bread Highway Stablizer CJ Patel Nestle Limited FMF Foods Max Value Natural Water Fiji Ltd Goodman & Fielder Ashabhai Pte Limited PAFCO Limited Flow Valves Deluxe Foot wear Image Uniform Etech Engineering Shop and Save Quality Print Pure Fiji Fiji Gas Vodafone Fiji Ltd Shore Buses Ltd Fiji Sports Council Suva City Council Go Advertising

Media Partners: Fiji Sun and Fiji TV.

We also acknowledge the following boarding schools: Adi Cakobau School, Ballentine Memorial School and Marist Brothers’ High School who helped manned the water refreshment points.