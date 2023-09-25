FCS Inspection team arrives in Taveuni
The inspection team reviewed the office set up at Taveuni Corrections Center and now has plans in the pipeline to expand to cater for the needs of personnel.
She also attended to queries from inmates individually.
Water Authority, and iTaukei Affairs.
The exercise finished off with a Talanoa session where Commissioner Salote and her Inspection team updated personnel and their families on the new Government budget and plans for the future.
The team moves on to Labasa CC after Taveuni.