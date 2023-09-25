Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $1M

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,000,000 in street value this weekend.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “This significant seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”

Packages containing 78 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On September 24, CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2009 Audi TT making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspections, CBP officers discovered 34 packages concealed within the quarter panels of the vehicle. The packages contained 78 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,042,034.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.