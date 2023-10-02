Introducing MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV Show with host Gwilda Wiyaka

Gwilda Wiyaka Host: MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV On Air MISSION:EVOLUTION Radio/TV with host Gwilda Wiyaka The Mysterious Power of Emotions: MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV Show's host Gwilda Wiyaka interviews Reneau Peurifoy, author of “Why You Feel the Way You Do”

Our mission is to bring the latest knowledge and breakthroughs from today’s leading experts in support of personal power and the evolution of consciousness.

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV Show hosted by Gwilda Wiyaka brings the latest information from today's leading experts on topics such as personal growth and development, consciousness, leading edge medical and scientific developments, current perspectives on esoteric, and ancient mysteries. Hosting guests such as Dean Radin, Barbara Hand Clow, Howard Martin, Thomas Moore, and Dr. Steven Gundry, the show is committed to providing its audience with the most up-to-date information on a variety of topics.Gwilda Wiyaka, host of MISSION: EVOLUTION , is a renowned expert on personal growth and development. A devoted advocate for personal empowerment, she has dedicated her life to helping others reach their full potential and is passionate about sharing her knowledge with the world.On the show, Wiyaka interviews some of the most influential thinkers in a wide range of fields, allowing the audience to gain valuable insights into a variety of topics. Through her work on MISSION: EVOLUTION, Gwilda provides her audience with the tools and resources they need to create positive change in their lives.MISSION: EVOLUTION, a platform for transformative conversations, is committed to providing the most accurate and up-to-date information possible. This information in turn allows the audience to gain a deeper understanding of the issues at hand and make informed decisions empowering their personal lives.Twice each week, Gwilda and her guests explore a different topic, offering the audience a wealth of information, inspiration, and is a valuable and reliable source of information for the evolving human being.MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV Show is broadcast globally and is brought to you by the ‘X’ Zone Broadcast Network and the ‘X’ Zone TV Channel, divisions of REL-MAR McConnell Media Company.Enjoy the entire collection of over 250 archived radio and TV episodes at:For more information on MISSION: EVOLUTION Radio/TV, please visit http://missionevolution.org/ email: Info@missionevolution.org.For more information on Gwilda Wiyaka please visit http://findyourpathhome.com/ Email touchin@findyourpathhome.comLinks to some MISSION:EVOLUTION Radio/TV episodes:Mission Evolution with Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews - RENEAU PEURIFOY - The Mysterious Power of Emotions:Mission Evolution with Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews - DR. J.J. KENNEDY - Neuroplasticity:Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews - LANCE SECRETAN - Reawakening: Finding the Torch Within:Mission Evolution with Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews - JUDY WILKINS-SMITH - Sins of the Ancestors:

