Governor Cooper Proclaims September 25 – 29 as Clean Energy Week

NORTH CAROLINA, September 25 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed September 25 – 29, 2023 as Clean Energy Week to highlight the state’s progress in transitioning to a clean energy future. This week, Governor Cooper will celebrate clean energy jobs and highlight clean energy workforce training partnerships with community colleges.

“North Carolina is the epicenter of clean energy,” said Governor Cooper. “This transition is good for our people, planet and economy and we’re going to continue to bring more good-paying clean energy jobs to every corner of our state.”

“North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future is resulting in public health and climate benefits, as well as good paying jobs and economic investment, all while ensuring clean, reliable and affordable energy,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

Governor Cooper’s administration is focused on leading the nation in the transition toward a clean energy economy. In October 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 271, helping the state prepare for the move to zero-emission electric vehicles (ZEVs).

In January 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 affirming North Carolina’s commitment to a clean energy economy and directing next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic opportunities for all North Carolinians, especially in underserved communities.

Executive Order No. 246 builds on the work of previous climate initiatives. In June 2021, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 218 highlighting the state’s commitment to offshore wind power. The Governor signed House Bill 951: Energy Solutions for North Carolina into law in October 2021, a bipartisan law requiring the North Carolina Utilities Commission to take the necessary steps for state utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by the year 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In 2021, the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS), established by Governor Cooper, held meetings for community members and stakeholders to advise on programs and policies for developing offshore wind energy projects.

In August 2022, Governor Cooper toured Dominion Energy wind turbines off the coast of Virginia and explore the potential of bringing them to North Carolina.

