Manchin Meets with Mountain Valley Pipeline Workers in Charleston

September 25, 2023

Charleston, WV – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, attended the Pipeliners Local 798 Regional Meeting in Charleston and met with pipeline workers from West Virginia and across the country who have been working on the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Senator Manchin began championing the effort to complete the pipeline in February 2022, which will create more than 4,500 jobs to finish construction, generate $50 million in tax revenue and more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners.

“It fills me with pride and excitement to speak with skilled workers from West Virginia and across the country who have been hard at work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and it was great to join yesterday’s meeting in Charleston,” said Senator Manchin. “This pipeline is essential to ensuring our nation’s energy and national security and providing affordable, reliable natural gas to hundreds of thousands of Americans, all while creating jobs and increasing tax revenue. West Virginia is truly America’s energy MVP, not only because we power our nation, but also because we demonstrate that when we work together, we can reach historic milestones.”

To view photos from the event, click here.

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s public efforts for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is available here.