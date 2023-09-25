Submit Release
Saint Kitts and Nevis and Zimbabwe Affirm Commitment to People to People Contact

New York – 25th September 2023: On the sidelines of the United Nations General Debate in full swing this week in New York, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Zimbabwe participated in a brief but meaningful ceremony to sign an Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Ordinary Passports. The Rt. Hon. Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis and his Zimbabwean peer, H.E. Frederick Shava were signatories to the Accord. Both Ministers expressed similar sentiments that this act will facilitate ease of access of their nationals to each other’s country whether for tourism or business, as we enhance people to people contact.

The conversation between the countries’ high emissaries was very fraternal, given their rich heritage and shared history. Zimbabwe was the last African state to achieve independence from British colonial rule on 18th April, 1980. Only three years later, Saint Kitts and Nevis followed suit.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Zimbabwe established diplomatic relations on 30th November 2021. Though there has not been any significant cooperation between the two countries to date, the Foreign Ministers discussed the desire to establish a joint commission that will be responsible for devising a methodology for cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in southern Africa and home to Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Stretching just over a mile, it is over twice as wide and almost twice as tall as Niagara Falls.

