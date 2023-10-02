The late Prof. L. Stanley Davis inspires discussion on role of gospel music in the feature film, “My Father, The Queen”
The community is invited to a unique cultural and filmmaking event, Friday, November 3, 2023, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at Room 43 in Chicago's Bronzeville area.
Getting the music right for this film was Professor Davis’ main concern and he was helping us to that end.”CYPRESS, TX, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the intersection of gospel music, universal family dynamics, and the Black and LGBTQ+ Communities, Black Alphabet, along with filmmaker Lisa N. Alexander of PrettyWork Studios, will host a unique meet-and-greet and panel discussion. This fundraising event will illuminate the pivotal role of gospel music in the feature film, “My Father, The Queen", which was of great importance to the late Professor L. Stanley Davis - the film’s music advisor.
— Lisa N. Alexander
The film is a semi-autobiographical Black daughter’s story of being raised by a closeted gay man during the 80s and 90s, the trauma they both endured and their path toward healing. Although a multitude of elements are required, “Getting the music right for this film was Professor Davis’ main concern and he was helping us to that end,” remembered Alexander.
Professor Davis was a noted clinician, historian, and specialist in Black Sacred Music with an emphasis on gospel. He was a beloved instructor at DePaul, Loyola, and Northwestern Universities before his passing on August 2, 2023.
Professor Davis’, O, For A Thousand Tongues to Sing concert productions served as the catalyst and model for the City of Chicago’s annual Gospel Fest. “My Father, The Queen” is his last professional contribution to the arts and he will always be remembered as the Father of Gospel Music History.
“Professor Davis opened so many doors for this project,” said Alexander. “The fact that we’re even having this panel discussion is because of him,” she recalled fondly.
A noted panel, including a student of the late Professor Davis, will discuss the role of gospel music in telling this poignant story. “The church and its music played a foundational role in the lives of Black people including Black queer bodies during the film’s time period,” said Adam McMath, executive director of Black Alphabet. “We agree that ‘getting the music right’ effectively guides the story and ensures the film’s success,” he said.
Panelists include:
• Lisa N. Alexander – “My Father, The Queen”, Writer, Director, and Producer
• Kathryn J. Hatam – ”My Father, The Queen”, Producer
• Adam McMath – Black Alphabet, Executive Director
• Dr. Ray Allen Berryhill – Resurrected Life International, Pastor
• Antonio V. King –Chicago Department of Public Health, Public Health Administrator/LGBTQ Health & Outreach Liaison
The moderator for the discussion is Gerald Montgomery of the Windy City Gospel Music radio station and “My Father, The Queen” actress, and executive producer, Linda Robinson, will emcee the event.
Online registration can be completed on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-the-music-right-the-role-of-gospel-music-in-my-father-the-queen-tickets-709723069807?aff=oddtdtcreator
To donate to the crowdfunding campaign and learn more about the film, go to: www.fundmyfatherthequeen.com.
About Black Alphabet:
Black Alphabet’s mission is to promote social equity awareness and education in all aspects of life for the Black LGBT+ community through media and the arts. The organization hosts an annual film festival in October that empowers Black LGBTQ+ communities from around the world to share their stories.
