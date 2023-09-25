Dreamers Art Collective Transform Fine Art Industry and Supports Foster Children with Official Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamers Art Collective, a dynamic art company founded in 2022 by the talented mother-daughter duo of Holly Ellsworth-Rose and Isabella Rose, is proud to announce its official launch on September 7th. This groundbreaking venture aims to revolutionize the way fine art is bought and sold, with a mission to unearth hidden artistic gems while giving back to the community.

Dreamers Art Collective is not just another art platform; it is a movement dedicated to transforming the art industry. Recognizing the struggles faced by artists dealing with galleries taking exorbitant commissions and the limitations of existing platforms, the company is providing a lifeline to undiscovered artists. With a commitment to nurturing artistic talent, Dreamers Art Collective empowers artists to focus solely on their craft while the company takes care of marketing and sales.

One percent of all profits generated by Dreamers Art Collective will be donated to Think of Us, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of foster children. This commitment to social responsibility is at the heart of the company's ethos.

CEO and co-founder Holly Ellsworth-Rose, one of only two licensed Harley-Davidson artists in the world and the first and only woman to hold this distinction, brings her unparalleled artistic experience to the forefront. Her daughter and co-founder, Isabella Rose, a digital marketing and SEO expert with an entrepreneurial spirit, combines her passion for creativity with business acumen.

Isabella Rose, whose creative interests extend to art, interior decorating, and furniture refurbishment, always harbored the dream of becoming a creative entrepreneur. With Dreamers Art Collective, she is realizing that dream and creating a platform for artists to shine.

The company's dedication to showcasing exceptional art is exemplified through its association with Del Park, a 76-year-old artist bravely battling Parkinson's disease. Del's art is a true masterpiece, capturing hearts across three generations within the Rose family. Dreamers Art Collective is on a mission to ensure that Del's extraordinary creations find their way into the hearts and homes of art enthusiasts worldwide.

"We believe that the world deserves to experience breathtaking art at an affordable price, created by exceptionally talented but often overlooked artists," said Isabella Rose, co-founder of Dreamers Art Collective.

Dreamers Art Collective invites the world to embrace a new era of art appreciation, where innovation, talent, and compassion intersect to create a brighter future for artists and art lovers alike.

About Dreamers Art Collective:

Dreamers Art Collective, founded in 2022 by Holly Ellsworth-Rose and Isabella Rose, is a pioneering art company that redefines how fine art is acquired and celebrated. The company is dedicated to supporting undiscovered artists while giving back to the community through charitable contributions. Dreamers Art Collective's mission is to make extraordinary art accessible to all.

For more information’s about Dreamers Art Collective, Kindly visit their website link: https://www.dreamersartcollective.com/