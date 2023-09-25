Free Archery Classes for Adults and Teens in Boston

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, is offering free lessons for those looking to learn the sport of archery.

You can see a recap of the available events below:

Archery for Beginners: 45+

Tuesdays, 12:30 - 2 p.m., starting October 3

BCYF Curley Center, 663 Columbia Road, South Boston

Archery for Beginners: 55+

Wednesdays, 12 - 1:30 p.m., starting October 11

BCYF Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street, North End

Archery for Beginners: Teens

Tuesdays, 3 - 4:30 p.m., starting September 12

BCYF Pino Center, 86 Boardman Street, East Boston

How to Join

For more information or to secure your spot, contact the Recreation Department at charles.conners@boston.gov or damien.margardo@boston.gov. Or, contact the Centers directly: karen.regan@boston.gov (Curley Center), laurie.delia@boston.gov (Nazzaro Center), and lauren.logan@Boston.gov (Pino Center).

These classes are designed to suit all ability levels. Don't miss this opportunity to stay active, de-stress, and connect with others in your community.