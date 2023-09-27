Brides March is joined by 100 Men to Memorialize Gladys Ricart & Victims of Homicide & Denounce Domestic Violence

Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez-Reynoso; Gladys Ricart; Arianna Reyes-Gomez

Empowered Unity: Brides March Stands With 100 Men & Homicide Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence to denounce Domestic Violence.

The wedding dress, the symbol of happiness and everlasting love, has been forever tainted by Gladys’ murder, and it is a meaningful and compelling representation of the March.” — Grace Perez

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the twenty-third year in a row on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, scores of women dressed in wedding gowns, along with a group of 100 men dressed in black, an emblem of mourning and respect. The Men are joining in solidarity for the first time, and will march through New York City streets to mourn homicide victims of domestic violence and raise awareness about the devastating effects of this crime on women, boys, children, families, and our communities at large.

The Gladys Ricart and Victims of Domestic Violence Memorial Walk, also known as the Brides’ March, held its first walk on September 26, 2001, to remember Gladys who was murdered in her wedding dress by her abusive former boyfriend, hours before she was to wed her fiancé on September 26, 1999. Because the wedding dress, the symbol of happiness and everlasting love, has been forever tainted by Gladys’ murder, it is a meaningful and compelling representation of the March.

Also new this year, the families of intimate partner homicide victims Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez and Arianna Reyes Gomez will be joining forces with the Ricart Family, and along the route at significant locations Moments of Silence will be held to mourn with the respective families and to memorialize these women. This year the March will highlight the challenges in public safety and the legal systems, with speakers from the DA's office, elected officials, community members and Domestic Violence service providers sharing their perspectives on how to improve access to services for victims in abusive relationships.

Marchers will start gathering at 8:00 a.m. at the Holyrood Episcopal Church—715 West 179th Street, New York, NY 10033, in Washington Heights.

At 9:00 a.m. the Opening/Invocation Ceremony will begin and the gathered will be addressed by members of the Ricart and other families of homicide victims of domestic/intimate/family violence, along with survivors of domestic violence, community activists, and elected officials. The approx. seven-mile route will begin promptly at 10:30a.m. The March will stop for a Moment of Silence at Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez Way, where Ramona Elizabeth was murdered in her home on April 23, 2021, by her estranged abusive husband.

At 12 P.M., the March will reach the steps of the Bronx Supreme Court on Grand Concourse where we will hear from various speakers and have an 30-minute brownbag lunch. Walking resumes by 12:40p.m. We will stop at 780 Grand Concourse for a Moment of Silence for NYPD Officer, Transit Bureau, Arianna Reyes-Gomez. Arianna was murdered in her home on June 13, 2022, by her abusive husband. The March will continue through the Bronx to the Third Avenue Bridge and into Harlem to the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza, where the non-profit organization, We All Really Matter, W.A.R.M, will host an End Domestic Violence Rally. After the 10 minute rally, the 2023 March will hold a Healing Circle, optional for marchers to participate in while others will continue waking to 116th Street to La Marqueta—1590 Park Ave., NY. NY 10029, in East Harlem—for the Closing Ceremony to start at approximately 4 p.m. Here the marchers will enjoy a hot meal, hear from various speakers, including members of the 100 Men Call to Action.

At various points throughout, the marchers will engage in healing activities and discussions, led by women and men, about practical tools like how to safely intervene when witnessing violence, how to choose healthy relationship, and learn about services available to victims. Also along the route, marchers will handout to onlookers, domestic violence literature and information on resources available. Marchers will memorialize their murdered loved one(s) by bringing photos or offerings such as flowers to place at the alters and podiums along the route them.

Elected and other Officials expected to attend the Opening, the Closing and/or at various points along the 2023 Route include but not limited to: Congressman Espaillat, Assembly members De Los Santos, Reyes, Septimo, Tapia and Taylor, NY State Senators Jackson and Cleare, NYC Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala and NYC Councilmembers De La Rosa, Sánchez and Stevens. Also expected are: Borough Presidents Gibson and Levine and Bx Deputy Peguero, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg, NYC Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Palma.

The Complete 2023 March Route and other information is posted at www.BridesMarch.com, including the six stops where the Press is invited to cover and interview family members of victims, the march organizers, marchers, community members and/or elected officials.

###