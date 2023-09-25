Submit Release
Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Hosts Hull's Harvest September 30

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will hold Hull’s Harvest, an event focusing on farming at Hull’s historic home in Pickett County, on Saturday Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CDT.

Hull’s Harvest will be an immersive interpretive experience such as gathering crops in the gardens and preparing the farm for winter. Visitors can interact with historians and interpreters to learn what it was like for families like the Hulls who lived in Tennessee during the 1870s.

“Anyone who appreciates history and the culture in this part of Tennessee will enjoy this event,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson. “We have a full day of activities, and the entire family can enjoy it.”

Hull, who was born in 1871, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945 for his role in establishing the United Nations as Secretary of State under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He also served as a United States representative and senator.

The day includes fiber spinning, gardening, meat smoking, canning, and open-hearth cooking. Visitors can speak with resident farmers and learn that nothing came easy during that time. Everything had to be earned. It is also a chance to learn about the early life of Hull and his family. Tennessee shaped his character.

