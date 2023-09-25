Attorney General Bird Meets with Iowans in all 99 Counties

BIRD DISCUSSES TOP ISSUES SHE HEARS FROM IOWANS ACROSS THE STATE

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that she has traveled to meet with Iowans in all 99 counties since taking office in January. These meetings consisted of roundtable discussions, business tours, and local community meetings to talk about how the Attorney General’s office can help tackle the issues Iowans care about most.

From county to county, Attorney General Bird gathered with law enforcement, small businesses, local leaders, and members of the victim services community to discuss the issues facing each part of the state. These conversations revealed common problems such as scams, lives lost to drug overdose, a shortage of sexual assault examination nurses, and attacks from federal government on Iowa agriculture.

"Iowans across the state deserve an ally in the Attorney General’s office," said Attorney General Bird. "I grew up in Iowa and was born into a generational Iowa family. Any Iowan can tell you that the issues we see in each part of the state are unique. That’s why we’re so focused on building relationships from county to county to hear Iowans’ stories, understand their struggles, and learn what we can do to help. I can promise you this; as long as I’m Attorney General, I will fight for the rights of Iowans every single day."

Attorney General Bird actively works with law enforcement across the state to combat crime, including partnerships to fight scams and prevent overdose deaths. Attorney General Bird also worked with Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year to push a bill across the finish line that requires a prison sentence for anyone who gives somebody else a drug that kills them. Since taking office, Attorney General Bird has led and joined numerous multistate actions to push back against federal overreach, protect Iowa farmers, and defend Iowans’ constitutional rights.

Attorney General Bird is committed to meeting with Iowans in all 99 counties each year. This year kicks off what will become yearly meetings in each county of the state.

