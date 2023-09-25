Amazon to Build Two State-of-the-Art Operations Facilities in Virginia Beach, Creating 1,000+ New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Amazon will launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center and delivery station in the City of Virginia Beach, creating full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Amazon will establish a multi-story robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which will bring more than 1,000 new full-time jobs. The new robotics fulfillment center is anticipated to launch operations in 2025, with the delivery station anticipated to launch in 2024 in time for the holiday season.



“Amazon’s cutting-edge fulfillment centers generate major capital investment and thousands of jobs and strengthen Virginia’s position as a logistics industry leader on the East Coast,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We see Amazon’s expanding footprint impacting economic growth and innovation across the Commonwealth, and we will continue to compete for additional investment in Virginia.”

“Virginia’s strengths in the supply chain sector are demonstrated by the ongoing expansion of Amazon fulfillment centers in the Commonwealth since 2006,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s growth in Virginia is a testament to the power of our workforce and strong business climate.”

“Virginia is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s Vice president of Worldwide Economic Development and Public Policy. “We are excited for our future in the Commonwealth, and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank Governor Youngkin, local, and state leaders for their continued strong support in making another jobs announcement in Virginia possible.”

“City leadership, stakeholders, and partners are thrilled Amazon is making such a significant investment in Virginia Beach,” said City of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Virginia Beach is the ideal location for Amazon operations facilities due to its strategic location to The Port of Virginia, accessibility, and available workforce. We welcome Amazon to the Virginia Beach community and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“In the past few years, Amazon has truly embraced the Hampton Roads community, opening facilities in multiple locations and quickly becoming one of the region’s major employers. Today’s announcement marks yet another milestone in Amazon’s investment in and dedication to Hampton Roads,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “The Alliance congratulates Amazon, along with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the City of Virginia Beach, on their continued success and thanks them for their commitment to growing the Hampton Roads economy.”

“This is great news for the Commonwealth, and especially the residents of Virginia Beach,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “Amazon has been a valued member of the community for years, and I am grateful for their continued investment in our region. The new robotics fulfillment center and new delivery facility represent a significant expansion of Amazon's operations in Virginia Beach, which will positively impact the area for years to come in creating new job opportunities and economic development.”

“Amazon’s new facilities will enhance economic vitality for the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads region, bringing capital investment and 1,100 new jobs as well as indirect jobs that create a multiplier effect,” said Delegate Barry Knight. “Amazon is a great corporate partner to Virginia, and we look forward to their continued expansion.”

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 with a fulfillment center in Sterling. The new Virginia Beach facilities represent the company’s 14th fulfillment and sortation center in the Commonwealth, as well as the 17th delivery station. In 2021, Amazon announced a robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County, which is anticipated to launch later this fall. In addition to the company’s Arlington headquarters, Amazon also has 15 Whole Foods Markets, 5 Amazon Fresh stores, and three Prime Now Hubs in Virginia Beach, Richmond, and Springfield.

In the 650,000-square-foot Virginia Beach robotics fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack, and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys.



Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $109 billion in Virginia, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 36,000 direct jobs in the Commonwealth. These investments support an additional 200,000 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $72 billion to the Virginia GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.



Amazon jobs offer industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits, including full health, vision and dental, 401k with 50 percent company match, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. All Amazon associates go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice, in which Amazon will pre-pay tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 1,000 employees in Virginia have pursued degrees through Amazon’s 13 education partners in the Commonwealth. The company has committed to investing $1.2 billion to help over 300,000 employees in the U.S. further develop their skills by 2025.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. The City will fund stormwater and road improvements between Dam Neck Road and London Bridge Road to provide access to the facilities. Dominion Energy will provide power to the sites.

