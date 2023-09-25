Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island State Archives Open Wild Weather Exhibit

RHODE ISLAND, September 25 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of a new Archives exhibit titled Wild Weather.

Wild Weather tells the story of how Rhode Island has prepared for, reacted to, and recovered from weather-related impacts dating as far back as colonial times up to and including recent years. The exhibit includes archival documents and objects from severe weather events throughout Rhode Island's history, including Hurricane Carol, the Blizzard of 1978, and the flooding that occurred in 2010. The opening of the exhibit comes just days after the 85th anniversary of the Hurricane of 1938.

"These tremendous storms are part of Rhode Island's generational memory – so many of us have stories that have been passed down through our families of the impact of these weather events," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "This exhibit gives Rhode Islanders a glimpse into the work to prepare for and respond to these events, as well as how everyday Rhode Islanders experienced these storms. I encourage visitors to stop by the State Archives to see these incredible materials."

The exhibit is free and open to the public during State Archives business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

