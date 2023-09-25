Governor Carney Declares October Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Register for Activities Statewide Throughout October 2023

Dover, Del. — It has been two decades since the federal launch of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Over the past twenty years, cybersecurity protection strategies have changed drastically. In response to the ever-evolving cyber landscape, Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long are providing their support by again proclaiming October as Delaware’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This allows resources to be made available to provide free events including informational tables, presentations, workshops, and other activities throughout the State to help Delawareans of all ages to learn how to improve their security posture. These programs cover topics on Protection (social media security and privacy information), Device Security (hands-on instruction on setting up device security on Android and Apple devices), and Detection (identifying, reporting, and learning about current scams). Cyber Security Awareness Month will culminate with the 14th Annual Secure Delaware Workshop on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall.

“We must learn to protect ourselves in the digital age and it takes all of us to help keep our data secure. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free activities and resources made available during Cybersecurity Awareness Month,” said Governor John Carney. “I want to thank the Delaware Department of Technology and Information for their efforts in educating the public of the risks and keeping Delaware safe from cyber-attacks.”

“We love to see advancements in technology for the convenience to the public and accuracy of data for business uses, but there is always an inherent risk that the technology can be used criminally. We’ve seen recent occurrences of cybersecurity attacks in the news, but much more common are incidents of credit card and identity theft — all of which can have devastating impacts,” said State of Delaware CIO Gregory Lane. “Bad actors only get more sophisticated, which is why it is so important that everyone learns how to protect themselves and stay safe online. Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month events provide opportunities that everyone can leverage to learn to be more vigilant.”

Delawareans of all ages are encouraged to join the events offered throughout October, including the Cybersecurity Awareness Month finale event — the 14th annual Secure Delaware Workshop. Presented by the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) along with the Delaware League of Local Governments, Delaware Small Business Development Center, and the University of Delaware; the 2023 Secure Delaware Workshop provides training for businesses, students, and government employees that work, study, or live in Delaware. This free, in-person event is being held on Tuesday, October 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall and will include two keynote speakers and nine breakout sessions designed to have something for everyone. Whether you are a student just getting into the field and want to learn more about creating your own cyber range, a business manager concerned with the newest cyber laws and cyber insurance changes, or a long-term IT professional interested in attack simulation, deception technology, or ChatGPT, this conference has something for you. This event offers the perfect opportunity to network with cyber professionals and technology vendors.

To learn more about cyber events happening in Delaware including Secure Delaware Workshop 2023 with registration information, visit the event page at https://digiknow.dti.delaware.gov/events/. There is no cost to attend any State of Delaware’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities. Please note that registration is limited for each of the events and final registration to attend the Secure Delaware Workshop closes October 6th.

