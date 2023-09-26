HIP Video Promo presents: Country and gospel singer-songwriter Greg Moses releases the "Good Ole Country Raisin'" video

Greg Moses was born to sing. The music video for "Good Ole' Country Raisin'" shows a deeper look into the life that blossomed from his Tennessee upbringing.

MADISONVILLE, TN, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country and gospel singer-songwriter Greg Moses was born to sing. The son of two musically inclined Tennessee churchgoers, Moses grew up singing in his church choir and emulating Elvis records on the front porches around Madisonville, TN. Awakened by The Eagles to a slight pop-leaning sensibility later on, Moses found his home writing and performing songs that make his country lifestyle accessible to folks from all walks of life. Never too proud or pretentious, Greg can be found crooning at work on glassware or hosting a local karaoke throwdown with friends until the wee hours of the morning. A true man of the people, Greg Moses is here to lead folks out of the desert of fabricated music into the promised land of authenticity. Check out his viral hit “Precious Memories” and get ready for more Greg Moses to come!

On his most recent release, “Good Ole Country Raisin’,” Greg Moses lays out what made him the way he is. From the service of his father and friends in the military to his Saturday morning catfishing rituals, Moses expounds the makings of a country upbringing with fun and ferocity. Fully fleshed out with fiddle, twanging guitar, and driving drums, the music gives us a sense of Greg’s can-do, no-BS approach to life that still leaves room for his homespun sentimentality and charm.

The music video for “Good Ole’ Country Raisin'” shows a deeper look into the life that blossomed from Greg Moses’s Tennessee upbringing. Created in conjunction with friend and frequent collaborator Mike Anderson, the video gives viewers a tour of Greg’s daily life in the bucolic Madisonville, TN. Cruise with Greg in his pick-up truck with a fishing boat in tow from military memorials to family picnics, from his thriving garden to the local A&W for an afternoon root beer—and beyond. It’s sure to make viewers fantasize about how different life would’ve been with some “Good Ole Country Raisin'”.

