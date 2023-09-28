Submit Release
Classic Homes of Maryland Wins Two Top Awards

A contemporary custom home of stained wood siding, stucco and stone, illuminated against a purple night sky in a wooded setting.

Inspired by the California modern aesthetic, this residence offers single-level living with soaring ceilings and wide-open vistas.

The custom home builder was presented gold awards by the Maryland Building Industry Association for design-build projects in Bethesda and Potomac, Maryland

These two projects represent our company's evolution into one-of-a-kind custom design-build homes, fulfilling our promise of making our customer's dreams a reality."
— Dinesh Jain, President, Classic Homes of Maryland
NORTH BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Homes of Maryland won two top honors in the 2023 Montgomery County Custom Builder Awards, the prestigious annual awards of the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA). Winners were announced on September 14, 2023, at an evening event held at the Home Depot Design Center in Rockville, Maryland.

In the category of Custom Contemporary (6,000-7,000 s.f.), Classic Homes won the Gold award for their single-level, California-modern home recently built in Potomac, Maryland. This home uses high ceilings and natural building materials to fill the space with light and showcase the property’s vistas.

In the Speculative Homes (6,500-7,000 s.f.) category, Classic Homes won the Gold award for their Geranium model, a Bethesda, Maryland-based home that adds a Tudor twist to the modern farmhouse. The Geranium also won the 2022 MBIA MAX+ “Best Custom Home” in its class, held earlier in 2023—one of two awards Classic Homes received at that ceremony.

A panel of independent judges examined detailed information, photographs and architectural plans of both the interior and exterior of the homes submitted by individual home builders and architects. Awards were conferred based not only on “fine design and quality workmanship,” but also on such criteria as building design innovation, floor plan efficiency, sustainable strategies, curb appeal and more.

“These two projects represent our company’s evolution into one-of-a-kind custom design-build homes, fulfilling our promise of making our customer's dreams a reality,” said Dinesh Jain, president of Classic Homes. “This recognition from [MBIA] solidifies our commitment to further expand our work in the luxury design-build segment of the industry.”

Classic Homes of Maryland builds extraordinary homes throughout Montgomery and Howard Counties, bringing the company’s signature style of luxury and enduring value to every project. (ClassicHomesMD.com)

