Conduct Board Announces 2024 Judicial Candidate Seminar Schedule

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has announced a schedule of five judicial campaign conduct seminars for candidates seeking judicial office in 2024.

The Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct requires each candidate for judicial office, including incumbent judges, to attend a two-hour seminar on campaign practices, finance, and ethics. A judicial candidate must complete the required course within one year prior to or 60 days after the candidate is certified to appear on the ballot.

Each seminar includes presentations by the staff of the Board of Professional Conduct and a representative of the Ohio Secretary of State, and a question-and-answer segment. Judicial candidates are encouraged to bring their treasurers and other campaign staff to the seminars. The in-person seminars are offered at no cost. Pre-registration is not required and judges and attorneys who complete the seminar receive two hours of general continuing legal education credit.

The seminars for 2024 judicial candidates will be conducted on the following dates and times:

Dec. 6, 2023: 4–6 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin

Jan. 31, 2024: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn

Feb. 6, 2024: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Best Western Plus, Strongsville

June 27, 2024: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

Aug. 7, 2024: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

A complete schedule and more information about the rules applicable to judicial candidates may be found on the board’s website.