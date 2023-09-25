Comparative analysis of bioinformatics tools to characterize SARS-CoV-2 subgenomic RNAs

The NGS data from sequencing of infected Caco-2 cells were analyzed applying a pipeline (Fig 1) aimed at comparing the three software for the identification of sgRNAs in NGS data with a normalized number of fragments.

The Fastq files were down-sampled to the same number of fragments and used as input for Periscope analysis, whereas were also trimmed before the analyses with LeTRS and sgDI-tector.

(A) Caco-2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection time course. For each sample (x-axis), the Ct values (y-axis) evaluated on the three genes (Orf1ab, E, N) is reported. (B) Correlation between the number of starting sequenced fragments (x-axis), average coverage (y-axis), and percentage of bases covered by at least 1,000 reads (z-axis) for each replicate and each time point. (C) Overall viral genome coverage for the two replicates at each time point. The two replicates are colored based on the postinfection time point: 0 hpi in yellow, 24 hpi in blue, 48 hpi in light blue, 72 hpi in red, and 96 hpi in green.

Caco-2 cells sequencing was conducted on five different time points after infection. All the samples presented a CT value > 10 ( Fig 2A ). Fig 2B (Table S1) shows the total number of sequenced fragments for each time point and for each replicate. All the samples exhibited a high number of fragments, ranging from ≃400,000 to ≃550,000 bp. The entire dataset showed high genome coverage, ranging from 6,096x to 7,034x. Fig 2C shows the coverage levels along the whole viral genome, with peaks in some regions. As displayed in Fig 2B (Table S1), all the samples had a high percentage of positions (>90%) covered by at least 1,000x reads, indicating that most of the positions were sufficiently covered.

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K) For each ORF region (ORF 1ab (A), ORF 3a (B), ORF 6 (C), ORF 7a (D), ORF 7b (E), ORF 8 (F), ORF 10 (G), ORF E (H), ORF M (I), ORF N (J), ORF S (K)), the mean supporting count for c-sgRNAs of the two replicates at each time point is reported for each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red).

The plots ( Fig S2A–K ) show the tendency of sgRNA distribution in ORF regions. The highest increment between time point T0 and 24 hpi was exhibit by ORF7a. ORFs 6 and S show almost the same trend over time, with a slightly highest value at 24 hpi. ORF N shows a peak in the number of sgRNAs supporting fragments at 24 hpi. ORF7b was detected only by LeTRS and sgDI-Tector and shows the highest value at 24 hpi. ORF E showed a steady increase with the highest increment from 24 to 48 hpi. ORF M shows almost the same trend, with a slightly highest value at 48 hpi. ORF3a shows the highest number of sgRNA-supporting fragments at 48 and 96 hpi. sgRNAs for ORFs 1ab, 8 and 10 were virtually absent, being observed with only a few, if any, supporting reads at all time points ( Fig 5A–E ).

The figure shows the supporting counts specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red) for each indicated c-sgRNAs, in both replicate samples of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2–infected Caco-2 cells collected at the indicated time points.

(A, B, C, D, E) Mean of supporting counts between replicates specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red) for each indicated c-sgRNAs, in the samples of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2–infected Caco-2 cells collected at the time points 0 hpi (A), 24 hpi (B), 48 hpi (C), 72 hpi (D), 96 hpi (E). Bars represent the mean counts between the two replicates at the same time point, whereas points show the single replicate value.

The concordance was further investigated at single sgRNA species level along the infection course. Fig 5 shows, for each time point, the mean of the read counts between the two replicates calculated with each of the three software. LeTRS, Periscope, and sgDI-tector exhibited high concordance in the sgRNA quantification for the principal ORF regions, that is, ORFs S, M, 6, 7a, and N. On the other hand, most of the differences between the three software were in the recognition of ORFs 7b, 8, and 10 sgRNAs. Single-sample progression is shown in Fig S1A–J .

All three software were able to recognize the known c-sgRNA species present in all the infected cell samples. The concordance rate of identification between the software was calculated as the number of sgRNAs detected by all the three software divided by the total number of sgRNAs identified by the three software. As shown in Table 1 , the three software showed a concordance rate close to 90% in most cases, except for the two replicates at 24 and one replicate at 96 hpi. In fact, these replicates exhibited the lowest concordance rate (77.78%).

Bars represent the mean percentage between the two replicates at the same time point, whereas points show the single replicate value.

Percentage of supporting counts (y-axis) for c-sgRNA for each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in violet, sgDI-tector in pink) in each severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-infected Caco-2 cell duplicate sample (x-axis) for each time point compared with the total number of fragments (3% is the highest percentage of fragments reached by sgRNAs).

The pie chart on the right shows the subdivision of sgRNA fragments in c- and nc-sgRNA fragments.

Piechart summarizes overall (average of each timepoint and replicate) the average (avg) total number of genomic RNA fragments and the average total number of subgenomic RNA fragments.

To evaluate the concordance among the three software, each sample was down-sampled to the same number of fragments, that is, 421,872 initial fragments, as it was the lowest number of fragments in all our samples. Periscope, LeTRS, and sgDI-tector were inspected on the down-sampled data. As described elsewhere ( Alexandersen et al, 2020 ; Kim et al, 2020 ), the number of fragments supporting the c-sgRNAs is a very small fraction of the number of initial fragments ( Fig 3 ), ranging between 0.25% and 2.59% ( Fig 4 and Table S2). In general, the two technical replicates for each time point agreed in the number of identified canonical sgRNAs and in the number of supporting fragments. Concordance among replicates have been evaluated calculating the Interclass Correlation Coefficient, data are shown in supplementary section, Table S2 (B and C). The highest percentage was observed in ORFs, N>M>6>S (Table S3). Notably, an increase in the number of fragments supporting these ORFs can be observed along the infection, peaking between 48 and 72 hpi ( Fig S2I–K ).

Concordance of noncanonical sgRNAs

The presence of nc-sgRNAs was then investigated. The fraction of reads supporting nc-sgRNAs out of the total number of reads was between 0.001% and 0.027% (Fig 6 and Table S2), whereas out of the reads supporting total (canonical and noncanonical), sgRNAs calculated by the different software ranged between 0.81% and 5.08% (Table S4).

Figure 6. Percentage of supporting counts (y-axis) for noncanonical sgRNAs for each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in violet, sgDI-tector in pink) in each severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-infected Caco-2 cell duplicate sample (x-axis) for each time point compared with the total number of fragments (3% is the highest percentage of fragments reached by sgRNAs). Bars represent the mean percentage between the two replicates at the same time point, whereas points show the single replicate value.

In the various experimental conditions analyzed here, only a small fraction of the total number of fragments, from 1 to 41 fragments, supported the detection of nc-sgRNAs (Table S5). The positions with the highest values were detected by all three software starting from samples collected at 24 hpi. In particular, in the ORF 1ab (MN908947.3: 21,042-21,077) and in the ORF 7a/b (MN908947.3:27,744-27,779) regions, LeTRS and sgDI-tector showed a relatively high number of supporting fragments. The highest number (i.e., 41) of the supporting fragment was obtained in ORF S, position MN908947.3: 22,271-22,291 only by Periscope at T0 that was collected at 1.5 hpi.

Also, for nc-sgRNAs, the concordance rate between the three software was calculated as the number of common nc-sgRNAs identified, divided by the total number of nc-sgRNAs identified by the three software. As shown in Table 2, in most of the samples, the concordance rate was around 50%, much lower than the one calculated for the c-sgRNAs, with the two replicates at T0 exhibiting the lowest concordance rate (9.09% and 25.00%, respectively).

Table 2. nc-sgRNA concordance rate between of the three software for each replicate of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2–infected Caco-2 cells.

The concordance between the three software was further investigated with Venn diagrams to evaluate the distribution of the identified nc-sgRNAs. Fig 7 shows that at T0, only few junctions were identified, with Periscope identifying the highest number of junctions. From time point 24 to 96 hpi, the three software presented a high number of identified junctions in common. In these cases, all junctions identified by sgDI-tector were confirmed by at least one of the other two software, whereas LeTRS and Periscope showed a high number of nc-sgRNAs uniquely identified.

Figure 7. Venn diagram of the nc-sgRNAs identified by the three software in replicate samples of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-infected Caco-2 cells collected at different time points. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) (0 hpi replicate 1 (A), 0 hpi replicate 2 (B), 24 hpi replicate 1 (C), 24 hpi replicate 2 (D), 48 hpi replicate 1 (E), 48 hpi replicate 2 (F), 72 hpi replicate 1 (G), 72 hpi replicate 1 (H), 96 hpi replicate 1 (I), 96 hpi replicate 2 (J). Software are Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red).

In addition, the ranges of junctions were examined in more details. To investigate the very small portion of nc-sgRNAs in the junctions’ region, the scale of the below plots was set to a maximum of 100 fragments. Fig 8A–E shows the mean number of supporting fragments between the two time point replicates, the counts for each single replicate is reported as point in Fig 8A–E and as a bar chart in Fig S3A–J. As mentioned above, only few junctions were identified at T0, and most of them were detected by one software. From 24 hpi onward, a higher number of junctions were identified and most of them were consistent between the three software, with concordant numbers of supporting reads (Fig 8C–E). In particular, the region MN908947.3: 27,744-27,779, which contains the position 27,761 reported by Lyu et al (2022) to code for ORF7b, was confirmed in all the samples after 24 hpi, with high number of supporting reads and by all three software. Other two regions previously reported in the literature were confirmed by all three software. In particular, the region MN908947.3:5,775-5,802, containing the position 5,785 detected by Lyu et al (2022) and Parker et al (2021), was detected at 24 and 48 hpi and at 72 and 96 hpi with higher counts. The second region MN908947.3:5,581-5,604, containing the position 5,591 also identified by Lyu et al (2022), was present with only one or two supporting reads from samples at 48 hpi. Moreover, Periscope and sgDI-tector observed the regions: MN908947.3:3,805-3,828 in at 48 hpi; MN908947.3:14,651-14,681 in at 24 hpi and at 72 hpi; MN908947.3:26,855-26,887 in from samples at 48 hpi, at 72 and 96 hpi. On the other hand, Periscope and LeTRS identified the region MN908947.3:26,476-26,533 at 72 and 96 hpi, which contains the previously reported position MN908947.3:26,868 (Lyu et al, 2022) (Fig S3).

Figure 8. Supported nc-sgRNAs counts specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red). (A, B, C, D, E) Bars represent the mean counts between the two replicates at the same time point (0 hpi (A), 24 hpi (B), 48 hpi (C), 72 hpi (D), 96 hpi (E)), whereas points show the single replicate value. Red square represents positions already identified in the literature.

Figure S3. The figure shows for each nc-sgRNAs the supporting counts specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red) for each replicate. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) (0 hpi replicate 1 (A), 0 hpi replicate 2 (B), 24 hpi replicate 1 (C), 24 hpi replicate 2 (D), 48 hpi replicate 1 (E), 48 hpi replicate 2 (F), 72 hpi replicate 1 (G), 72 hpi replicate 1 (H), 96 hpi replicate 1 (I), 96 hpi replicate 2 (J)). Red square represents positions already identified in the literature.

Furthermore, all three software found different common regions that, as far as we known, were not reported in previous articles. In particular, the regions MN908947.3:22,266-22,288 in ORF S, MN908947.3:21,033-21,077 in ORF 1ab showed a high number of supporting reads starting from samples collected at 24 hpi.

Finally, the junction counts were grouped based on their genomic region and reported on the mean of the two time points (Fig 9A–E). Figs S4A–J and S5A–K report data for each replicate and on single ORFs. As shown in Fig 9A–E, in most cases the three software agreed on the number of supporting reads on the individual gene regions. In all samples, the nc-sgRNAs had a low expression in ORFs E, M, N, 6, and N, whereas the corresponding c-sgRNAs showed a conspicuous presence (Figs 5A–E and S2A–J). At T0, only ORFs 1ab, S, 7a, and 7b were found with a low number of counts by all the software, except for ORF S which was detected only by Periscope (Fig 9A). Starting from 24 hpi, all replicates showed a meaningful nc-sgRNA expression in the genomic region ORF S, in line with the corresponding c-sgRNAs. Interestingly, all samples showed a significant expression of nc-sgRNAs in ORFs 1ab, 7a, and 7b that was opposite to the corresponding c-sgRNA levels. In addition, a low number of junctions were found in ORF 10 from 24 hpi, whereas the c-sgRNAs from the same region were not detected at all (Fig 5A–E). Lastly, as for c-sgRNAs, ORF 8 was found with a low number of supporting fragments from 24hpi.

Figure 9. Supported nc-sgRNAs counts for the indicated genomic ORF regions, specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue and sgDI-tector in red). The plot is truncated to 100/421,872 as no data exceed that value. (A, B, C, D, E) Bars represent the mean counts between the two replicates at the same time point (0 hpi (A), 24 hpi (B), 48 hpi (C), 72 hpi (D), 96 hpi (E)), whereas points show the single replicate value.

Figure S4. The figure shows, for the indicated genomic ORF regions, the supporting counts for nc-sgRNAs specified by each software (Periscope in green, LeTRS in blue, and sgDI-tector in red) for each replicate. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) (0 hpi replicate 1 (A), 0 hpi replicate 2 (B), 24 hpi replicate 1 (C), 24 hpi replicate 2 (D), 48 hpi replicate 1 (E), 48 hpi replicate 2 (F), 72 hpi replicate 1 (G), 72 hpi replicate 1 (H), 96 hpi replicate 1 (I), 96 hpi replicate 2 (J)). The plot is truncated to 100/421,872 as no data exceed that value.