Two domains of Tim50 coordinate translocation of proteins across the two mitochondrial membranes

In this study, we show that the deletion of either the core domain or the PBD of Tim50 is lethal for yeast cells. Unexpectedly, we found that the two domains of Tim50, when co-expressed in trans, can support the function of the full-length protein. With this strain, named 50split, we were able to analyse, in vivo and in organello, the functions of the two domains of Tim50 in the IMS. Our results reveal that the core domain is the main recruitment point of Tim50 to the TIM23 complex and also contains the main presequence-binding site. The PBD, on the other hand, supports the receptor function of Tim50 and plays, directly or indirectly, an important role in cooperation of the TOM and TIM23 complexes. Thus, the two domains of Tim50 both have critical but distinct roles and together coordinate the translocation of proteins across the TOM and TIM23 complexes.

(A, C) Schematic representation of the domain structure of Tim50 and the variants analysed. 1 and 476 indicate the first and the last amino acid residues of Tim50 precursor, 131 indicates the start of the IMS segment, and 365 indicates the last residue of the core domain. TM, transmembrane segment; PBD, presequence-binding domain; IMS, intermembrane space; IM, inner membrane. (B, D) A Tim50 shuffling strain was transformed with centromeric plasmids encoding indicated variants of Tim50 under control of the endogenous promoter and 3′UTR. The ability of the Tim50 variants to support the function of the full-length protein was analysed on plates containing 5-FOA. Empty plasmid and a plasmid encoding a wild-type copy of Tim50 were used as negative and positive controls, respectively.

Results

Both domains of Tim50 in the IMS are essential for cell viability To gain molecular insight into the functions of the two domains of Tim50 in the IMS, we first analysed the ability of the individual domains to support the function of the full-length Tim50. To this end, we generated two Tim50 variants (Fig 1A). In the first one, Tim50(1–365), Tim50 was truncated from the C-terminus so that the PBD was deleted. In the second one, Tim50(366–476), only the PBD was present. Because the targeting information of Tim50 is present in its N-terminal segments that are absent in the second variant, the PBD was targeted to the IMS using the first 167 residues of yeast cytochrome b 2 . We transformed the Tim50 variants into a Tim50 shuffling strain and plated the cells on a medium containing 5-fluoroorotic acid (5-FOA) to remove the URA plasmid carrying the wild-type copy of Tim50. Whereas cells transformed with the plasmid encoding the wild-type, full-length Tim50, Tim50(1–476), grew on the 5-FOA medium, neither of the two Tim50 variants gave viable clones, like the empty plasmid which was used as a negative control (Fig 1B). To exclude the possibility that the inability of the PBD to rescue the function of Tim50 was because of the lack of the endogenous Tim50 presequence and its TM segment, we generated the third Tim50 variant, Tim50(∆131–365), in which only the core domain was deleted, and therefore, the PBD was anchored to the IM with the endogenous TM of Tim50 (Fig 1C). However, also after transformation of this Tim50 variant into the Tim50 shuffling strain and subsequent 5-FOA chase, no viable colonies were obtained (Fig 1D). We conclude that both domains of Tim50 in the IMS, core and PBD, are essential for the viability of yeast cells and that neither of the two domains is, on its own, sufficient to support the function of Tim50.

The function of Tim50 can be reconstituted in vivo from its two domains expressed in trans We wondered whether the function of Tim50 could be reconstituted in vivo by co-expressing its two domains in trans (Fig 2A). For this, we co-transformed the Tim50 variant lacking the PBD, Tim50(1–365), together with the IMS-targeted PBD, Tim50(366–476), into the Tim50 shuffling strain and analysed the ability of yeast cells to grow on a medium containing 5-FOA. We found that the two domains of Tim50, when co-expressed in trans, gave viable colonies on 5-FOA plates incubated at 24°C, whereas neither of the individual Tim50 variants was able to support the function of the full-length Tim50 on its own under the same conditions (Fig 2B). The rescue was dependent on anchoring the core domain to the IM, because co-expression of a soluble, IMS-targeted core domain, Tim50(132–365), together with either a soluble or IM-anchored PBD, Tim50(366–476), and Tim50(∆164–365), respectively, did not produce any viable yeast cells on the 5-FOA medium (Fig S1A–D). Interestingly, also the cells in which both the core and PBD were anchored to the IM with the endogenous TM of Tim50 were not viable (Fig S1E and F), suggesting that the TM of Tim50 may specifically pack with the TMs of other TIM23 subunits so that the presence of more than one such TM may interfere with the assembly of the complex and/or recruitment of Tim50 to the complex. Figure 2. The function of Tim50 can be rescued by its two domains, core and PBD, expressed in trans. (A) Schematic representation of the Tim50 variants expressed in trans. (B, C) A Tim50 shuffling strain was transformed with centromeric plasmids carrying the indicated Tim50 variants under control of endogenous promoter and 3′UTR. The ability of the Tim50 variants, alone or upon co-expression, to support the function of the full-length protein was analysed on plates containing 5-FOA at 24°C (B) or at 30°C (C). Empty plasmid and a plasmid encoding a WT copy of Tim50 were used as negative and positive controls, respectively. (D) Growth of indicated yeast strains was analysed by 10-fold serial dilution spot assay on plates containing rich medium with glucose (YPD) or lactate (YPLac), as fermentable and non-fermentable carbon sources, respectively. (E) Isolated mitochondria (10 and 20 μg) from 50FL and 50split cells were analysed by SDS–PAGE, followed by immunoblotting against depicted mitochondrial proteins. For simplicity reasons, the co-expression strain Tim50(1–370) + Tim50(366–476) was named “50split” and the corresponding wild-type strain expressing the full-length version of Tim50, Tim50(1–476), “50FL.” Figure S1. Anchoring the core domain of Tim50 to the IM is crucial to rescue the function of Tim50, when co-expressed with a soluble PBD. (A, C, E) Schematic representation of Tim50 and its variants expressed in trans. (B, D, F) A Tim50 shuffling strain was transformed with centromeric plasmids carrying indicated protein variants of Tim50 under control of endogenous promoter and 3′UTR. The ability of the individual or co-expressed Tim50 protein variants to support the function of the full-length protein was analysed on plates containing 5-FOA. Empty plasmid and a plasmid encoding a wild-type copy of Tim50 were used as negative and positive controls, respectively. We made a serendipitous observation that extending the core domain of Tim50 by just five residues in the Tim50(1–370) variant, upon co-expression with Tim50(366–476), produced viable yeast cells on 5-FOA plates even at 30°C (Fig 2C). Tim50(1–370) on its own, however, still did not yield any viable colonies, just like its shorter version, Tim50(1–365). The difference in growth between the two Tim50 co-expression strains was even more obvious in serial dilution spot assay (Fig 2D). Whereas, the initial Tim50 co-expression strain, Tim50(1–365) + Tim50(366–476), only grew on a fermentable medium at 24°C and 30°C and even there only poorly, the second Tim50 co-expression strain, Tim50(1–370) + Tim50(366–476), grew like the corresponding wild-type strain at 24°C and 30°C on both fermentable and non-fermentable media (Fig 2D). Even at an elevated temperature (37°C), the second Tim50 co-expression strain still grew almost like the wild-type on the fermentable medium and only showed an obvious growth defect on the non-fermentable medium. In conclusion, the function of Tim50 can be reconstituted in vivo from its two IMS domains expressed in trans, enabling a dissection of the roles of the two domains of Tim50 in the IMS. For simplicity reasons, we named the strain co-expressing Tim50(1–370) and Tim50(366–476), “50split” and will use this name hereafter, in comparison to “50FL,” the corresponding wild-type strain expressing the full-length version of Tim50, Tim50(1–476). To confirm that the full-length Tim50 is indeed absent in 50split cells and analyse the potential effects of splitting Tim50 on the expression of other mitochondrial proteins, we isolated mitochondria from 50FL and 50split cells and compared their mitochondrial proteins profiles using SDS–PAGE and Western blot. Immunostaining with antibodies raised against the peptides that correspond either to the first 15 amino acid residues of mature Tim50 (Tim50 N ) or to its last 15 amino acid residues (Tim50 C ) revealed no full-length Tim50 protein in 50split mitochondria (Fig 2E). This demonstrates that the full-length Tim50 is indeed not necessary for growth of yeast cells. Instead of the full-length Tim50, three faster migrating protein species were detected in mitochondria isolated from 50split cells (Fig 2E). The Tim50 N antibodies specifically detected the matrix-exposed segment of the IM-anchored core domain of the Tim50(1–370) variant, whereas the Tim50 C antibodies specifically recognized two faster migrating protein species that correspond to the IMS-targeted PBD of Tim50 in the Tim50(366–476) variant. The presence of the two protein bands detected for the PBD is likely because of the incomplete processing of the cytochrome b 2 sorting signal. The expression levels of the two Tim50 variants in 50split were comparable with the full-length Tim50 in 50FL mitochondria. Splitting of Tim50 also did not affect the expression of other subunits of the TIM23 complex analysed (Tim23, Tim17, Tim44, Pam17, Tim16, Ssc1), nor of any other analysed mitochondrial proteins present in the OM (Tom40, porin), IMS (Tim13), IM (Yme1) or the matrix (F1β). We conclude that the full-length Tim50 can be split into two segments that are able to restore the functions of Tim50 when co-expressed in trans, and that this does not affect the levels of other mitochondrial proteins.

Tim50 is recruited to the TIM23 complex mainly through its core domain It is, in principle, possible that the 50split cells are viable because the two individually expressed segments of Tim50 interact strongly with each other. To analyse this possibility and investigate how Tim50 is recruited to the TIM23 complex in 50split cells, we performed a coimmunoprecipitation experiment. After solubilization of 50FL mitochondria with digitonin, affinity-purified Tim50 N and Tim50 C antibodies essentially depleted the full-length Tim50 from the lysate and coprecipitated both Tim23 and Tim17 to a similar extent (Fig 3). On the other hand, affinity-purified antibodies against Tim23 depleted both Tim23 and Tim17 from the lysate and coprecipitated a fraction of Tim50. When digitonin-solubilized 50split mitochondria were analysed, affinity-purified Tim50 N antibodies depleted the fragment of Tim50 which contains the core domain but did not coprecipitate any PBD. Similarly, Tim50 C antibodies depleted the PBD of Tim50 from the 50split mitochondrial lysate but did not coprecipitate any core domain. Thus, the two domains of Tim50 do not interact strongly with each other, at least not even under the mild solubilization conditions used here. When coprecipitation of Tim23 and Tim17 from 50split mitochondrial lysate was analysed, the two proteins were found in the bound fraction only when Tim50 N antibodies were used for immunoprecipitation and not when Tim50 C antibodies were used. Similarly, antibodies to Tim23 only coprecipitated the fragment of Tim50 which contains the core domain and not the PBD. The interaction between Tim17 and Tim23 was not affected by splitting of Tim50. We also did not detect any Tom40 in the immunoprecipitated fractions with either Tim50 N or Tim50 C antibodies, neither in 50split nor in 50FL mitochondria, suggesting that neither of the two Tim50 fragments interacts stably with the TOM complex. Together, these results demonstrate that the two domains of Tim50 do not stably interact with each other and that Tim50 is recruited to the TIM23 complex mainly through its core domain. Figure 3. Tim50 is recruited to the TIM23 complex mainly through its core domain. Isolated mitochondria from 50FL and 50split cells were solubilized with digitonin-containing buffer and subjected to immunoprecipitation with affinity-purified antibodies against Tim50 N , Tim50 C , and Tim23 prebound to Protein A Sepharose beads. Antibodies from pre-immune serum (PI) were used as a negative control. After washing, specifically bound proteins were eluted with Laemmli buffer. Total (20%), supernatant (Sup, 20%), and bound (Pellet, 100%) fractions were analysed by SDS–PAGE and immunoblotting with indicated antibodies. (*) indicates the heavy chains of the IgGs.

Protein import via the TIM23 complex and binding of Tim50 to precursors are impaired in 50split cells Considering the essential role of Tim50 during translocation of precursor proteins into the mitochondria, we analysed how splitting of Tim50 affects protein import. Several artificial and endogenous precursor proteins were 35S-labelled in vitro and incubated with isolated 50split and 50FL mitochondria (Fig 4A–H). Protein import via the TIM23 complex into 50split mitochondria was strongly impaired compared with 50FL mitochondria, irrespective of whether translocation into the matrix (b 2 [1–167]∆DHFR, Su9[1–69]DHFR, F1α and F1β) or lateral insertion (b 2 [1–167]DHFR and DLD1) was analysed. Translocation of the TIM23 complex-dependent, presequence-containing precursor protein Oxa1, which contains multiple TM segments, was similarly impaired. On the other hand, the ADP/ATP carrier (AAC) that does not use the TIM23 complex for its translocation into mitochondria, was imported with the same efficiency into 50split as in 50FL mitochondria. Taken together, these results demonstrate that splitting of Tim50 impairs import of precursor proteins via the presequence pathway and that the observed import defects are not because of a general dysfunction of mitochondria but rather are the consequence of impaired Tim50 function. Figure 4. Protein import via the TIM23 complex and binding of Tim50 to precursors is impaired in 50split cells. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H) 35S-labelled mitochondrial precursor proteins were imported into the mitochondria isolated from 50FL and 50split cells. After indicated time periods, aliquots were taken, import was stopped, and Proteinase K (PK) was added, where indicated. Mitochondria were reisolated and analysed by SDS–PAGE and autoradiography (upper panels). Quantifications of PK-protected mature forms of imported proteins are shown in the lower panels. The amount of the PK-protected mature form of imported proteins in the longest time point in 50FL mitochondria was set to 100%. Precursor (p), intermediate (i), and mature (m) forms of imported proteins. (*) indicates translation products synthesized from an internal methionine. (I) 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor was imported into isolated 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the absence of membrane potential. Samples were subjected to cross-linking with 1,5-difluor-2,4-dinitrobenzol (DFDNB). After quenching of excess cross-linker, mitochondria were reisolated and solubilized in SDS-containing buffer to dissociate all noncovalent interactions. Samples were diluted in Triton X-100-containing buffer and subjected to immunoprecipitation with affinity-purified antibodies against N- (Tim50 N ) and C-terminal peptides (Tim50 C ) of Tim50 prebound to Protein A Sepharose. Antibodies from pre-immune serum (PI) were used as a negative control. The immunoprecipitates were analysed by SDS–PAGE and autoradiography. (#) and (+) indicate the immunoprecipitated cross-linking adducts of the Oxa1 precursor with full-length Tim50 and the core domain of Tim50, respectively. Tim50 is the first component of the TIM23 complex that interacts with the incoming presequences, as soon as they appear at the outlet of the TOM complex. To analyse how splitting of Tim50 affects the receptor function of the protein and which of the two domains in the IMS recognizes the presequences in organello, we imported 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor into 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the absence of membrane potential and incubated the samples with the cross-linking reagent DFDNB. After quenching the excess of cross-linker and solubilization of mitochondria with SDS to dissociate all noncovalent interactions, mitochondrial lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation with affinity-purified Tim50 N and Tim50 C antibodies and with antibodies from a pre-immune serum, as a negative control. In 50FL mitochondria, cross-linking adducts between Oxa1 and the full-length Tim50 were efficiently precipitated with both Tim50 N and Tim50 C antibodies, demonstrating that both antibodies are, in principle, capable of detecting the cross-links between Tim50 and this precursor. In 50split mitochondria, however, the cross-link was only visible when immunoprecipitation was done with Tim50 N and not with Tim50 C antibodies (Fig 4I). This demonstrates that the Oxa1 precursor is, in intact mitochondria, primarily recognized by the core domain of Tim50. It should be noted that the intensity of the cross-linking adduct precipitated with Tim50 N antibodies in 50split mitochondria was decreased compared with the one in 50FL mitochondria, indicating that the receptor function of Tim50 is compromised in 50split mitochondria. Essentially the same result was obtained when another precursor protein, b 2 (1–167)∆DHFR K5 , was used, confirming that the core domain of Tim50 is the major interaction point for presequences in intact mitochondria (Fig S2). We conclude that the core domain of Tim50 contains the primary binding site for presequences in intact mitochondria and that the PBD contributes to the receptor function of Tim50. Figure S2. Receptor function of Tim50 is impaired in 50split cells. 35S-labelled precursor protein b 2 (1–167)ΔDHFR K5 was imported into isolated 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the absence of membrane potential. Samples were subjected to cross-linking with 1,5-difluor-2,4-dinitrobenzol (DFDNB). After quenching of excess cross-linker, mitochondria were reisolated and solubilized in SDS-containing buffer. After diluting with Triton X-100 containing buffer, samples were immunoprecipitated with affinity-purified Tim50 N and Tim50 C antibodies prebound to Protein A Sepharose. After washing, specifically bound proteins were eluted with Laemmli buffer and analysed by SDS–PAGE and autoradiography.

Association of precursor proteins with the TOM complex is already affected in 50split cells As the interaction of Tim50 with precursor proteins is impaired in 50split mitochondria at the stage when the major part of the precursor protein is still in the TOM complex, we analysed whether association of precursor proteins with the TOM complex is also affected in 50split mitochondria. To this end, we imported 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor in 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the presence or in the absence of membrane potential, reisolated mitochondria, solubilized them in digitonin-containing buffer, and analysed the samples by SDS- and BN-PAGE. When the samples were analysed by SDS–PAGE, Oxa1 precursor was processed to its mature form in both 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the presence of membrane potential; however, this processing was more efficient in 50FL mitochondria (Fig 5A, upper panel), in agreement with the protein import defect in 50split mitochondria observed above. In the absence of membrane potential, Oxa1 accumulated in the precursor form in both 50FL and 50split mitochondria. This precursor form of Oxa1 was previously shown to accumulate as an intermediate in the TOM complex that can be resolved by BN-PAGE (Frazier et al, 2003; Chacinska et al, 2005). The Oxa1–TOM complex intermediate was formed less efficiently in 50split compared with 50FL mitochondria (Fig 5A, lower panel). When we analysed the kinetics of Oxa1–TOM complex intermediate formation, we observed that the intermediate was formed more slowly in 50split mitochondria so that after 30 min, it reached only about 50% of the Oxa1–TOM complex intermediate formed in 50FL mitochondria (Fig 5B). Not only was this intermediate formed more slowly in 50split mitochondria but, upon re-establishment of the membrane potential, the Oxa1 precursor was also chased from this stage more slowly in 50split mitochondria compared with 50FL, though the latter effect was less pronounced (Fig 5C). Figure 5. Association of precursor proteins with the TOM complex is already affected in 50split cells. (A) 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor was imported into 50FL and 50split mitochondria at 25°C in the presence or in the absence of membrane potential (ΔΨ), as indicated. Mitochondria were reisolated, solubilized in digitonin-containing buffer, and samples were analysed by SDS–PAGE (upper panel) and BN-PAGE (lower panel) followed by autoradiography. p, precursor and m, mature forms of Oxa1. (B) 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor was imported into 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the absence of ΔΨ. Samples were taken at indicated time points, mitochondria were reisolated, solubilized with digitonin, and samples were analysed on BN-PAGE and autoradiography (middle panel). Right panel, quantification of the Oxa1–TOM complex intermediate. The amount of the intermediate at the latest time point in 50FL was set to 100%. (C) 35S-labelled Oxa1 precursor was incubated with 50FL and 50split mitochondria in the absence of ΔΨ. After reisolation, the mitochondria were either kept with dissipated ΔΨ or were energized to chase Oxa1 into the mitochondria. At indicated time points, mitochondria were reisolated again, solubilized in digitonin-containing buffer, and analysed as in panel (B). The amounts of Oxa1–TOM complex intermediates in the samples kept without membrane potential were set to 100%. Taken together, these results indicate that splitting of Tim50 impairs both binding of precursor proteins to the TOM complex and their subsequent transfer to the TIM23 complex. Thus, splitting of Tim50 affects the function of TOM complex in preprotein translocation.

50split cells show strong negative genetic interactions with TOM trans site mutants Because the biochemical experiments shown above demonstrated that splitting of Tim50 impairs interactions of precursor proteins with the TOM complex, we investigated whether we could obtain genetic evidence to further support this finding. To explore the influence of Tim50 splitting on the coordination between the TOM and TIM23 complexes on the genetic level, we generated TOM trans site mutants in the background of 50FL and 50split cells. Removal of the IMS-exposed segments of Tom22 (tom22∆C) and Tom40 (tom40∆C) and the deletion of Tom7 (∆tom7) in the background of 50FL cells did not visibly impair cell growth on either fermentable or non-fermentable media at any of the temperatures tested (Fig 6A–C). However, combining the same mutations with 50split resulted in cells that grew very poorly on a fermentable medium at 37°C and that were essentially dead on non-fermentable media. Deletion of Tim21 (∆tim21), and the Tim23 mutant lacking the N-terminal 50 residues (tim23∆50) did not exacerbate the growth of either 50FL or 50split cells on any of the media or temperatures analysed (Fig 6D and E). In conclusion, both biochemical and genetic evidence suggest that the coordinated translocation of precursor proteins by the TOM and TIM23 complexes is impaired in 50split cells. Figure 6. 50split cells show strong negative genetic interactions with TOM trans site mutants. (A, B, C, D, E) Growth of the tom22ΔC, tom40ΔC, Δtom7, Δtim21, and tim23Δ50 cells, in the background of either 50FL or 50split, was analysed by 10-fold serial dilution spot assay on plates containing a rich medium with glucose (YPD) or lactate (YPLac), as fermentable and non-fermentable carbon sources, respectively. Plates were incubated at the indicated temperatures.