Conquering Chronic Fatigue with Dr. Akoury

Did you know? Over 2 million Americans are affected by Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). It's time to find answers and conquer fatigue together.

In the journey to conquer Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Therapy for relief is as unique as each individual and their underlying causes.

Recharging Lives Through Holistic Healing At AWAREmed

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a debilitating condition affecting countless individuals worldwide, leaving them unable to engage in their daily activities due to relentless exhaustion that is not alleviated by rest. Dr. Dalal Akoury, a pioneer in integrative medicine, is shedding light on the underlying causes of CFS and innovative treatment approaches available at AWAREmed, her renowned medical wellness center.

While much remains unknown about CFS, recent research has revealed critical factors contributing to the condition. Dr. Akoury will delve into these root causes and propose tailored therapies for each circumstance, providing hope and relief for those who have been grappling with this debilitating condition.

Stress: Stress is a known trigger of fatigue, and at AWAREmed, patients can anticipate comprehensive stress relief strategies. These include exercise, red light therapy in the spa room, lifestyle coaching, meditation, diet coaching, and custom-prepared Stress Relief IVs. By addressing stress levels in the body, individuals suffering from stress-induced CFS can look forward to a marked reduction in fatigue severity.

Obesity: Obesity is another significant factor in chronic fatigue, as it can lead to sleep apnea, depression, and hormonal imbalances—all potential triggers for excessive fatigue. Dr. Akoury is happy to discuss diet and lifestyle plans with patients to assist those who are attempting to manage their weight, ultimately alleviating CFS symptoms.

Diabetes: Dr. Akoury emphasizes the relationship between diabetes and chronic fatigue. Diabetes disrupts the body's ability to regulate and use blood sugar, resulting in inadequate glucose for energy production, leading to fatigue and weakness. AWAREmed provides comprehensive care for diabetic patients, including dietary and lifestyle coaching, exercise programs, insulin therapy, hydration IV therapy, and intensive diabetic education. These interventions help patients manage diabetes and its symptoms, leading to a vastly improved quality of life with reduced fatigue.

Dr. Akoury acknowledges that CFS can stem from various underlying factors, and this article serves as an educational resource to empower individuals with knowledge about potential causes and holistic approaches to address them. However, it's essential to note that this information is for educational purposes only and should not replace professional medical consultation. Always consult with a healthcare provider before making lifestyle or dietary changes or altering medications.

For more information about Dr. Dalal Akoury and the innovative treatments available at AWAREmed, please visit www.awaremed.com.

Break Free From Stress and Chronic Fatigue with Dr. Akoury's Proven Strategies

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

