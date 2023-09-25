DCI provides details on officer involved shooting in Billings

September 25, 2023

BILLINGS – Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation released the following information regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Billings:

Three DCI narcotics agents were assisting the U.S. Probation and Parole officers in making contact with a 38-year-old subject under the federal agency’s jurisdiction in the 1800 block of Third Avenue North in Billings. During their efforts to make contact at the front door, they were fired upon from inside the apartment. Agents returned fire and incapacitated the subject. Medical aid was provided on scene, and the subject is in stable condition. Neither the DCI agents nor other law enforcement officers on scene were injured.

The agents’ names will not be released due to the undercover nature of their positions.

At the request of the Department of Justice, the Billings Police Department is conducting the investigation. The Department will also conduct a parallel internal investigation related to yesterday’s shooting. This includes review of use of force policy, procedure, equipment, and training.

