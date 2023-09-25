Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service September 30

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Maury and Sullivan counties on Saturday, September 30.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off locations are:

Maury County – Solid Waste Department, 1233 Lawson White Dr., Columbia, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Barbara Jones at (931) 375-6404.

Sullivan County – Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Rd., Blountville, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Angie Gilmer at (423) 323-6439.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 370,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 24 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,450 one-day collection events.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household hazardous waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Very Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.). An appointment is also necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by providing collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.