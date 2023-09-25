Submit Release
EU4 Independent Media trains Georgian journalists on how to work in in high-risk environments

Twenty-five journalists from 15 media outlets in Georgia have been trained on how to work in high-risk environments in a workshop conducted by the EU4IM (EU4 Independent Media) project, funded by the European Union. 

The training aimed to equip journalists with practical skills and tactics (including stress management techniques and first aid) that will help them reduce risk when covering protests and unrest. It also teaches digital safety management skills when working in high-risk environments.

As part of the training, using virtual reality goggles, participants were able to apply the skills learned in training, working in simulated riots or other hostile environments.

