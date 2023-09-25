Hiker Rescued on Lonesome Lake Trail

CONTACT:

September 25, 2023

Lincoln, NH – At 3:30 p.m., on Saturday September 23, 2023, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of an injured hiker at Lonesome Lake. The report of the injured hiker had come in by text to 911 as cell service is spotty in the area. Staff from the AMC Lonesome Lake Hut were sent to the location to assess the situation because details were limited. AMC personnel arrived on scene quickly and determined that a carry out would be necessary due to a significant lower leg injury.

Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were requested along with additional Conservation Officers. By 4:30 p.m., the AMC Hut staff had stabilized the injury and had packaged the injured hiker into a rescue litter that is cached at Lonesome Lake Hut. With the help of hiking companions, the group started carrying the injured hiker down the Lonesome Lake Trail until they eventually met up with the rescue team coming from the trailhead. Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the rescue team had made it to the trailhead and a waiting LinWood Ambulance.

The hiker, identified as, 30-year-old Leenah Hassan of Boston, Massachusetts. Hassan was transported by LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of her injury. Hassan was hiking with a group of friends and had arrived at Lonesome Lake at 3:30 p.m. when the incident occurred. As Hassan attempted to take a photo of scenic Lonesome Lake, she slipped on a wet rock falling awkwardly. This 1.2-mile carryout happened quickly due to the response of AMC staff, the willingness of the hiking companions to initially assist in the carryout, and the large response of the well-practiced Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking; hiking boots that provide support, protection and traction are recommended. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.