Lamborghini Villas make their European debut in Marbella, Spain

Lamborghini will expand its brand to encompass vacation destinations in Southern Spain, offering purchasers the pinnacle of luxury living.

Pre-launch prices for these Marbella villas will not be with us for long so I am encouraging our clients to consider this opportunity sooner rather than later” — Jason Higgs

MARBELLA, SPAIN, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automobili Lamborghini, the renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, has chosen the luxury setting of Marbella, Spain for its first European venture into the branded luxury property market.Set in the hills of Benahavis, one of Spain’s richest neighbourhoods and just a 10-minute drive from Marbella and Puerto Banus, this project of just 53 large individual villas is sure to set new standards for the Marbella luxury real estate market. With a design inspired by the iconic sports car manufacturer, the attention to detail is every bit as precise as one would expect, with all villas offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. There will be 24/7 security plus a 24/7 concierge service for all owners.The complex is named Tierra Viva and features three different types of villas: the 6-bedroom Diamante, the 5-bedroom Zafiro and the 4-bedroom Esmeralda . Each unit has a home theatre, private elevator, wine cellar, private swimming pool, multiple terraces, a large garden and a garage capable of accommodating at least three Lamborghinis. The interiors are embellished with high-end finishes inspired by the style of Automobili Lamborghini. Double-glazing, boundary walls, and precast concrete pavers on driveways come as standard.Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated: “This is a strategic collaboration driven by shared values of excellence, quality and innovation. The developer’s experience in creating luxury properties in combination with Automobili Lamborghini’s design philosophy has led to this stunning achievement.”Jason Higgs, director of sales agent Cilo Marbella , stated “This is truly what it means to be living life in the fast lane. As usual, we expect our clients to come from the upper echelons of the worlds of business, entertainment and sports, and I know they will all be absolutely thrilled by what is on offer here."Construction commences in Autumn 2023, with completion scheduled for June 2026. Pre-launch prices range from €4,300,000 - €8,400,000.For further information about Lamborghini villas, including a 60-page brochure, please use the following contact details:

