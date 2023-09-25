H.K. Impex- A Distributor of Hari Krishna Exports Lights Up Jewellery & Gem World at Hong Kong with Majestic Showcase

H. K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. makes a dazzling impact at Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong, harmoniously fusing diamonds and sustainability in style!

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H. K. Impex Pvt. Ltd., in association with Hari Krishna Exports, successfully made a mark at the recently concluded Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) on 18 to 22 September 2023.

H.K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. has set a new standard for innovation and sustainability by creating its booth from 80% recycled materials, bringing an exceptional touch of environmental consciousness to the showcase. The booth used recyclable materials to represent the brand's dedication to aesthetics and sustainability. The brand showcased the natural diamonds in an enchanting atmosphere, emphasising the harmony between elegance and environmental awareness.

This eco-friendly initiative has captured the attention of attendees, highlighting the company's commitment to responsible practices within the diamond industry.

The Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong show provided a prominent platform for the company to unveil its collection of couple diamonds and diamond layouts. Hari Krishna Exports, renowned for its exquisite natural diamonds and visionary approach, positioned itself as a symbol of excellence in this benchmark show.

H. K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. presented an exquisite array of natural diamond necklaces and bracelet layouts. They extended an extraordinary offer of an iPhone 15 Pro with the purchase of diamonds by customers.

In this Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong Show, Hari Krishna Exports accomplished two major milestones as Mr. Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., received the prestigious "Extraordinary 40" Award as part of the Jewellery World Awards by Informa Markets Jewellery in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the jewellery industry.

On the other hand, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., represented Hari Krishna Group in a dynamic panel discussion at the Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong. He shared valuable insights from his decades of experience in the jewellery industry.

Accordingly, to promote sustainability and combat climate change, the company pledge to plant a tree for every customer and visitor who visited its booth through its Mission 102030 (10 Million Trees by 2030).

As the curtain closed on another successful participation, the company conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who visited their booth and shared their passion for sustainability.

The brand continues to dedicate itself to pushing boundaries, redefining industry standards, and positively impacting the jewellery world and the planet.