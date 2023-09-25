Smart Arbeitsrecht Launches Its Own Client Intake Tool On The Website

Hamburg, Germany – Smart Arbeitsrecht, a law firm in Hamburg, Germany, specialising in labour law, has recently launched its own client intake tool on the website to ensure security for its clients, provide quick contact to the law firm and filter relevant information for the lawyer.

The client intake tool (which is based on the JavaScript web framework vue.js) covers the topics of dismissal, termination agreements and warnings, with a remuneration expansion for other legally relevant areas of labour law currently being planned, such as severance pay.

The tool’s implementation is intended to significantly increase the quality of a client’s initial assessment and condense the information to only focus on the most important points. This means that there will be no more need for long consultations as the client and lawyer can immediately discuss the key issues of the case.

Developed in close cooperation between lawyer Raphael Lugowski and computer scientist Denis Lugowski, who specialises in web technologies, the tool has received a positive response directly after its launch, especially with younger clients who like to use the tool and thus increase the quality of the initial consultation.

Encrypted and secure, the client intake tool asks clients a series of targeted questions that are sent directly to the lawyer and displays all the relevant information at a glance, including information about important deadlines. A progress indicator shows clients what percentage of questions they have already answered, and once this is complete, they are also offered the option of directly uploading any necessary documents. Once the questions and documents have been sent, clients will then receive a prompt call from the specialist lawyer for labour law.

“With us, you benefit from our high level of specialisation and experience in labour law. We provide you with targeted advice on all aspects of labour law,” said Raphael Lugowski, specialist labour lawyer at Smart Arbeitsrecht. “Our communication with you is based on three basic pillars: openness, honesty and plain language. As a labour law firm, we have high quality standards for our work. Because we want to help you succeed. If you want competent and strong support in labour law, we are there for you!”

Smart Arbeitsrecht helps solve challenges in labour law and successfully enforces claims by providing the following:

High-level specialisation in labour law that ensures clients of the quality and reliability of services offered.

Hundreds of cases testify to the years of experience Smart Arbeitsrecht has in labour law and the effectiveness of its proven strategies and comprehensive approach to every case.

Whether termination, termination agreement or remuneration, clients can rely on Smart Arbeitsrecht’s high level of expertise in all aspects of labour law.

Qualified advice on clients’ options and the careful development of a good strategy.

Good accessibility on the website allows ease of access to the list of labour law services offered at Smart Arbeitsrecht and enables a quick response time.

Complete transparency is delivered at each stage of a client case, such as the next procedural steps and the costs involved.

Careful discussions are undertaken in pre- and post-meetings, giving clients the opportunity to be optimally informed and prepared for everything.

Understandable language and clear legal information in normal German will be utilised so clients can understand the procedure and make confident, informed decisions.

The team at Smart Arbeitsrecht ensures one hour a day is invested in training and staying up to date with the latest developments in labour law to make sure its clients always stay one step ahead.

Smart Arbeitsrecht’s mission is offering labour law at a high level with strategies, advice and assistance offered always being tailor-made, convincing and individualised to each client case.

Along with delivering expert labour law services for dismissal, termination agreements, warnings and remuneration, Smart Arbeitsrecht additionally offers guidance in all areas of individual employment law, works council law and employee data protection.

