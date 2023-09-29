Submit Release
Anchoring Connections: De-Days OpenAir in Mallorca

De-Days OpenAir in Mallorca: A Paradigm-Shifting Networking Event

MALLORCA, SPAIN, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallorca, the picturesque Mediterranean island celebrated for its rich culture, renowned wineries, and crystal-clear waters, is set to host a distinctive networking event. De-Days OpenAir, scheduled from October 4th to 6th, offers a unique networking opportunity against the backdrop of the Mediterranean.

Why Attend De-Days OpenAir?

Genuine Networking: De-Days OpenAir fosters authentic connections with industry leaders, allowing attendees to engage with visionaries who can contribute to their professional growth.

Informative Conversations: This event facilitates in-depth discussions on topics of significance, including the future of tourism, innovative business models, and emerging technologies, all within the luxurious setting of a catamaran.

Valuable Insights: De-Days OpenAir brings participants into transformative discussions, exploring the latest trends and insights in areas such as Web3 and Web4 technologies, novel security approaches, and the future of finance, providing a competitive advantage in their respective fields.

Global Reach: While the physical event offers an intimate environment, De-Days OpenAir ensures global participation through a robust virtual platform. It enables networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing with a worldwide audience, accessible from anywhere.

Sponsorship Opportunities: For sponsors, De-Days OpenAir offers visibility and recognition opportunities, positioning their brands prominently aboard the Mediterranean's sophisticated yachts, aligning with innovation and leadership.

Meaningful Connections: Beyond discussions and insights, De-Days OpenAir offers a unique experience. Attendees can build lasting friendships and partnerships during evening gatherings, creating a network of trusted allies and collaborators.

De-Days OpenAir prioritizes quality interactions and real-world impact. It is designed to be a platform for inspiration and opportunity.

For more information, registration details, and to secure a spot, please visit the official De-Days website or contact us at info@de-days.com. Special discounts are available for Mallorca residents and students. Please note that the number of live event tickets is limited.

About De-Days:
De-Days OpenAir is not a typical networking event; it redefines conferences. Focusing on meaningful interactions, innovation, and inclusivity, it brings together bright minds to engage, connect, and collaborate amidst the stunning scenery of Mallorca, Spain.

Andrea Portik
De-Days
