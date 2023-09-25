Operators from Moldova and EU agree on progressively lower prices for mobile calls and data

On 20 September, operators from Moldova and the EU agreed on progressively lower prices for mobile calls and data for EU and Moldovan citizens travelling across borders.

According to a press release by the European Commission, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) supported the operators in defining a glidepath for lower retail prices as part of the commitments made in a Joint Declaration signed in May.

The Declaration, which is based on a voluntary agreement, was negotiated between telecom operators from the EU and Moldova with the support of BEREC, the European Commission and the Moldovan authorities. Following the signature of the Joint Declaration and the agreed glide path with retail price caps, roaming services will be progressively less costly for citizens travelling between the EU and Moldova.

Citizens will benefit from lower mobile service rates from 1 January 2024. The Declaration will apply until 31 December 2025, after which it can be renewed.

On 1 September, the European Commission adopted a proposal to incorporate roaming into the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.

Once all necessary steps have been completed, Moldovan visitors to the EU will be able to use their mobile phones under the same price conditions as if they were in Moldova, while travellers from the EU will benefit from the same rights when visiting Moldova.

