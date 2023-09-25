Submit Release
EU and UNDP train Ukrainian specialists in climate change adaptation planning

On the eve of the UN Climate Ambition Summit 2023, the EU-funded EU4Climate project has conducted a series of workshops on local-level climate change adaptation planning in Ukraine. 

The workshops brought together 302 representatives of municipalities from over a hundred Ukrainian cities and towns, and were organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in collaboration with Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Participants received insights and recommendations on analysing the impact of climate factors and their classification, as well as on developing municipal climate change adaptation plans based on available sources of information.

“Mainstreaming the environment and climate into post-war reconstruction is in the interests of the citizens of Ukraine,” said Chloe Allio, Head of the Economic Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure and Environment section of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “This will require that long-term climate change effects are considered, along with adaptation measures to address these changes. The active involvement of local communities and Ukrainian citizens in adaptation planning at the local level is an important step in this direction.” 

