Stone Wood Hotels onboards Simplotel Hotel E-commerce & Digital Marketing to grow direct room nights by 12x
Across all its properties, Stone Wood Hotels skyrocketed its monthly room nights from 17 to 200 within six months after onboarding Simplotel.
About 65% of our overall business comes from the online channel. Honestly, along with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, we really made a good decision to leverage Simplotel Digital Marketing.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts has seen its direct room nights grow 12x. The hospitality chain with its range of boutique hotels & resorts had onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) and Simplotel Digital Marketing to grow direct bookings through its website.
— Kamal Sewalia, Associate Director of Revenue, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts
Stone Wood Hotels partnered with Simplotel after witnessing Simplotel’s success with other hospitality chains in Goa. The state-of-the-art website and booking engine that offers powerful technology similar to online travel agencies (OTAs), such as personalisation, has helped skyrocket monthly room nights from 17 to 200 within six months for Stone Wood Hotels across all its properties.
“About 65% of our overall business comes from the online channel. Honestly, along with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, we really made a good decision to leverage Simplotel Digital Marketing. The SEO (search engine optimisation) work done by the team was fantastic which resulted in substantial growth of our organic traffic and consequently, direct bookings,” said Kamal Sewalia, Associate Director of Revenue, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts.
Simplotel Hotel E-commerce helped propel direct room nights for Stone Wood Hotels by providing technology similar to online travel agencies (OTAs) and result-driven digital marketing.
"We are really happy to see Stone Wood Hotels leverage our technology to grow their direct room nights. From zero to 2% of total occupancy, we believe that there is potential to double this figure before the end of March 2024," said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel.
About Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts:
Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality chain that offers luxury and comfortable getaway experiences through its boutique hotels, villas, service apartments, clubs and restaurants situated majorly in the Indian state of Goa; as well as Rajasthan and Karnataka.
To learn more, please visit https://www.stonewoodresorts.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
