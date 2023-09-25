Powersports Batteries Market Big Changes to Have Big Impact

AMR Logo

Powersports Batteries Market by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powersports battery is mainly utilized in ATVs, motorcycles, UTVs, golf carts, boats, snowmobiles, and lawnmowers. These power sports batteries are maintenance-free, completely sealed, and supplied by a large manufacturing unit. The power sports battery market has huge development potential during the forecast period because of urbanization, rise in per capita disposable income, increase in global demand for electric vehicles, and technological advancement in battery manufacturing. However, losing profits and the reputation of the OEM brand due to counterfeit products hinder the growth of the global market for powersports batteries.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The powersports batteries market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global blockade restrictions have disrupted the production and sales of new vehicles, directly affecting the demand for powersports batteries. Furthermore, due to the disruptions in the supply chain, the raw materials required to manufacture powersports batteries were unavailable, resulting in production delays. These all factors have adversely affected the global powersports batteries market, resulting in significant drop in the industrial economy. However, companies are taking precautionary measures to tackle the adverse effects of the outbreak.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in urbanization, increase in per capita disposable income, growth in demand for electric vehicles across the globe and technological advancements in the battery manufacturing sector drive the growth of the global power-sports batteries market.

However, OEMs losing profits as well as brand reputation owing to counterfeit products hinder the growth of the global power-sports batteries market.

On the contrary, rapid technological advancements along with the notable developments in the lithium-ion battery technology provide lucrative opportunities for the global power-sports batteries market.

𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 – 𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses lithium-ion as the main electrochemical component Lithium-ion battery technology has several advantages, including upcoming trends in the global powersports batteries market, which will drive the power-batteries market. Lithium-ion batteries as compared to other batteries, can store very high voltage and charge per unit mass and unit volume. Lithium-ion batteries have low self-discharge, high energy density, fast charging speed, and long service life. Manufacturers are developing power-sports battery cells according to the advanced lithium-ion batteries. The limited life cycle and assessible capacity may shift the focus from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries, and promote the power-sports batteries markets during the forecast period. Another advantage of lithium-ion batteries is its lightweight, which aids to maintain the power-to-weight ratio of the vehicle. The electrodes of lithium-ion batteries are made up of lithium and carbon. Lithium ion batteries store more energy per kilogram of weight compared to lead-acid batteries. Thus, the introduction of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is going to boost the overall EV battery cells market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

MIDAC Batteries, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Harris Battery, Clarios, U.S. Batter, Navitas Systems, Skyrich Powersport Batteries, Smart Battery, Crown Battery, Go Power!, ELiON Batteries, Interstate Batteries, GS Yuasa Corporation, Scorpion Battery, Inc, Fullriver Battery, Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Unibat, Johnson ControlsLifeline, Trojan Battery, Power Sonic Corporation

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Motorcycles

Scooters & Mopeds

ATVs &Quads

Golf Carts

Watersports

Snowmobiles

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Conventional Batteries

AGM Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞

6 Volt

12 Volt

24 Volt

36 Volt

48 Volt

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

OEM

Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)