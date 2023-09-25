Metavista3D presents automotive 3d display solutions at the vehicle display symposium in Detroit September 26-27
Metavista3D, a company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is presenting 3d display solutions at the vehicle display symposium in Detroit.
— Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D
Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, presents automotive 3d display solutions at the vehicle display symposium, taking place from September 26-27 in Detroit.
Following the overwhelmingly positive feedback the company received after showcasing its first prototypes at several trade shows, it is excited to introduce its groundbreaking AI-powered 3D display technology to the automotive market.
The company offers a 3D display for the dashboard and instrument cluster as well as the interior mirror system. The latest solution is a 3D E-mirror system, which is the ultimate blind spot elimination solution, providing the user with the highest possible viewing angle and depth compared to a traditional mirror or a 2D E-mirror system. The NHTSA in the USA has not approved the use of the 2D E-mirror system in the USA.
"The response to our prototypes was truly inspiring, and we are excited to bring our innovative AI-enhanced 3D displays to the automotive market," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We are confident that our cutting-edge technology will revolutionize the way users experience spatial reality, impacting industries such as the automotive sector."
Metavista3D's innovative Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with no additional memory requirements. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
Vehicle display symposium attendees will have the opportunity to experience Metavista3D's displays firsthand, witnessing the future of spatial reality and immersive viewing experiences. The company's groundbreaking technology is expected to disrupt various sectors, including medical, gaming, automotive, military, and consumer electronics.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
