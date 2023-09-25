Global Ice Boxes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ice boxes market is expected to reach $0.87 billion by 2027, with a 15.8% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Ice Boxes Global Market Report.

The ice boxes market expands with outdoor events. Asia-Pacific foresees the largest market share. Key players: Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, YETI.

Ice Boxes Market Segments

• By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests

• By Application: Camping, Medical, Military cooler

• By End Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial

• By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers, Plastic Coolers, Fabric Coolers

• By Geography: The ice boxes global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ice boxes are defined as non-mechanical wrapped insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.

