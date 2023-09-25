JigsawLab Introduces Game-Changing Point of Sale Software for Businesses

Innovative Software Revolutionizes Business Operations: Daily Sales Record Simplifies Sales, Inventory, and More for Entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Software Streamlines Daily Business Functions, Gains Widespread Acclaim

JigsawLab, a brainchild of visionary entrepreneurs, has unleashed a groundbreaking software solution that is revolutionizing the way business owners manage their daily operations. The software was developed to cater to the unique needs of non-technical business owners, addressing the common issue of overcomplicated point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Daily Sales Record, places essential business functions, including sales, inventory management, stock tracking, salesperson monitoring, and branch management in one convenient application. The innovative platform is rapidly gaining traction for its ability to streamline business operations, making it an invaluable tool for business owners across various industries.

Key Features and Benefits:

Unlimited Customer, Sales, and Product Management: JigsawLab's software offers these core features for free, with no hidden charges.

Sales Insights: With sales figures and profit calculations, companies can identify high-profit products and gain useful insights.

Professional Invoices: With a range of customizable layouts, users can easily produce excellent invoices.

Multi-Store Management: Manage many stores efficiently and regulate inventory in real-time.

Daily Sales Record was created for business owners, retailers, and entrepreneurs looking for a complete solution to evaluate their company's performance and streamline sales operations. It was designed with a user-friendly and intuitive layout to ensure easy navigation and accessibility. Accessible from a variety of devices, including iOS, Android, and the web, the app features real-time data synchronization across all platforms.

JigsawLab prioritizes data security and implements a variety of safeguards to protect user information such as SSL encryption for web services, 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication), and reliable backup solutions for customer data.

Satisfied Users Speak Out:

"People in the business industry nowadays have a hard time monitoring and tracking their business accurately as they are too busy marketing their product, or even managing everything that needs to be done for the business. This reliable app made it so much easier..." - CEO, wisebusiness

"I’ve been using this app for about 1.5 years, and it has only given me one issue which was addressed pretty quickly by customer service. This app can calculate all sales, cost of sold products, products on hand, and expenses for daily or any selected period..." - Founder, Goddess Khandi

"I sell on loads of platforms including all social media channels, WhatsApp and Etsy. This app helps me keep everything in one place..." - Retailer, NALABALA

The key components of Daily Sales Record are available for free for life, guaranteeing that all business owners have access to them. Furthermore, the app provides a pro membership with capabilities such as invoice generation, reports, product export, and more, which is offered via monthly, quarterly, 6-month, or yearly subscriptions.

Words from the Company:

"Our Daily Sales Record App was born out of a genuine need to simplify the lives of business owners. We understand that, in today's fast-paced world, simplicity and efficiency are key. Our software provides exactly that - an easy-to-use tool that empowers business owners to make informed decisions and streamline their operations," says the CEO of JigsawLab.

"The fact that over 200,000 businesses trust our Daily Sales Record App speaks volumes about its effectiveness. It's a testament to the impact it has on simplifying day-to-day operations, and we're committed to continually improving and innovating," adds the product manager.

JigsawLab is a software development company focused on creating user-friendly and efficient solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their flagship product, Daily Sales Record, is making waves in the industry for its ability to simplify and streamline day-to-day business operations.

